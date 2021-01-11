Obituaries

CASSAR. On January 6, PAUL M., of Victoria, former Mayor of Victoria and president of the La Stella Phil­harmonic Society and Teatru Astra, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Carmela, his son George and his wife Rita, his grandchildren George, Giannella, Deborah and Paul, his brothers Dolindo and Michael, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 4pm, at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, today, and will be accompanied by the La Stella Philharmonic Society Band. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On January 9, LINA née Vassallo, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Carmelo and her devoted nephew Fr Noel Vella in eternity. She will be fondly remembered by her nephew and nieces, Rosa and Eric Galea, Adrienne and George Xuereb and Mark and Nadine Vassallo, her grand-nephews and grandniece, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12, at 9am, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacro Cuor, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 9 at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, SUSAN, aged 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her dearest father Reginald in eternity, and leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her loving and dedicated mother Veronica née Bartoli, her brothers and sisters, Robert and his wife Michelle, Patrick, Shirlee and her husband Michael, and Sheila, her beloved nieces and nephews Jessica, Jeremy, Sarah, Rebekah and Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 12, at 1.30pm for the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord welcome her in His safe hands and grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Haematology Ward and Palliative Care Unit at SAMOC for their genuine care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CARUANA GALIZIA – MARY, née Lupi. Lovingly remembered by all her family on the 21st anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – NORMAN. In loving memory of a dear brother today the third anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Always remembered by his sisters Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, his in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PILLOW. With cherished and loving memories of HARRY – today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his nine children, Tania, Martin, Edward, Joseph, Adrian, Catherine, John, Leopold and Mark, their respective wives and husband, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Tessie Pillow, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dearest MAURICE, today the 22nd anniversary of his passing, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, so sadly missed by his family. A Mass shall be said today, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.