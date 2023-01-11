Obituaries

RIZZO. On January 1, in Melbourne, Australia, JOSEPHINE, née Aquilina, passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Walter and devoted mother to Joe and Rosa, Carol and Chris, Maree and Michael and Chris and Terri. She also leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her in-laws Joe and John Rizzo, Ena and Edwin Mifsud, their families and other relatives in Malta. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Monday, January 16 at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. May the good Lord grant her eternal rest.

TONNA-BARTHET. On December 26, MARGARET, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. She is very dearly missed by her sisters Therese and Grace, her brother-in-law Eric, her niece Pat, and her nephews Jonathan and Angus, as well as her family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, January 12 at 2pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to charitable and philanthropic institutions will be appreciated. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 9, LYDIA, née Coppini, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A day after her 78th birthday she went to meet the Risen Lord surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George, her beloved children Simon, Christine, Sarah and her husband Sonke Stein, her siblings Saviour and his partner Dorothy, Bertie and his wife Elizabeth, Marco and his wife Marylu, her sisters Maria, widow of Godwin Borg Olivier, Anna and her husband Aldo Borg, her in-laws Mary Arcidiacono, Evelyn and her husband Tony Hart, Paul, Joe and his wife Natalie, Paula, widow of Michel, Victor and his wife Margarette, Elena, widow of Joe Compagno, all her nephews and nieces and other relatives and dear friends. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, today at 10.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to dearly thank all the kind staff at Simblija Care Home for the dedicated care given.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of St Julian’s, Poet of Mdina, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter in-law Anna, widow of his son John, his granddaughter Raffaella, his grandson Andrea and his partner Becky, his great-grandchildren John and Alex, his friend Mary Rose Bugeja, other relatives and many friends, and his beloved carers Victoria and Maria. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 12, at 8am, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear mother MARIA, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Lina, Joseph and Bernadette.

PACE – NORMAN. In loving memory of a dear brother, today the fifth anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Always remembered by his sisters Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, his in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother FRANK who went to meet the Risen Lord 23 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers, Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of a dearest and much-loved father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed. A Mass shall be said today at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

In loving memory of our dear mother CLARA LILIANA ATTARD on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her seven children, their respective spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen. “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, For You are with me. Your road and Your staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.