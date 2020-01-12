Obituaries

KIOMALL. On January 5, URSOLA (Lina), from Xagħra, Gozo residing in Gżira, aged 97, passed away peacefully, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Edward, Rita, John, Vince, Victor, Maryrose, Monica, Mario, Joe, Arthur and their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, January 13, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, in Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET née Busuttil passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Ray and his son Mark Alexander and his mother Birgit, her brother Mario and his wife Rita, their sons Daniel, Darren and his wife Michela and their children Daniel and Giulia, all her cousins, in-laws, family and friends who all cherish the memory of her love and strength. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 14 at 8am for St Julian’s parish church, St Julian’s where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO, aged 76, from Żebbuġ, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn this incredible loss his wife Victoria née Piscopo, his children Tonio and his wife Louise, Karen and her husband Trevor, his beloved grandchildren Miguel, Carlos, Luca and Emma May, his sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and their spouses. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 13 at 7am for St Philip parish church Żebbuġ, where Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 8am. This will be followed by interment in the family vault at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Żebbuġ. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Dear Papa and Nannu, your love for your family was always the glue that kept us together. May the Good Lord grant you eternal life and the peace and serenity you deserve. We love you always.

STEWART. Lilian née Zammit Tabona, wife of the late Alexander Stewart, died peacefully at her residence in Żebbuġ on January 10. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved daughters Diana, Elizabeth and Anne. Her brother Avukat Joseph Zammit Tabona, sons-in-law Professor Roger Ellul-Micallef, husband of the late Patricia Ellul-Micallef and Perit Godfrey Vella Bonello, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16 at 2.30pm at Żebbuġ parish church, followed by private interment. The family would like to thank Father Daniel, Nurse Vince and the family doctor for their dedication. In particular, they would also like to thank her devoted carers Helen and Cindy.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JOAN. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the second anniversary of her demise.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, missed and very dear.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, grandchildren Lisa and her husband Mark, Nigel, and great-granddaughter Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA – MARY, née Borda, died on January 12, 1968. Always remembered in our prayers. Her children Lillian and Rosemarie Sansone and grandchildren Bernadette Angeli, Therese Zammit and Marie Tabone.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’EMMANUELE. In ever-loving memory of our beloved GIULIA, widow of Salvino, Friday, January 17, being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Godfrey, Carmen de Gaetano widow of Maurice, her grandsons Drs Alistair and Oliver de Gaetano and their families, other relatives and friends. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – Dr GEORGE DEBONO. Today the first anniversary of his passing away. In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather. Always remembered with much love Paul and Francesca, Pete and Simon.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear mother Maria, on the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Lina, Joseph and Bernadette.

GULIA – JOANNA ANTIDA GULIA, B. Pharm. In loving memory of a dear mother on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Remembering you always with love and gratitude. Your sons Kenneth, Alan, Gavin and his wife Fleur and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IZZO – LILY. Treasured memories of a dear beloved mother and grandmother, today being the 23rd anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her family. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA – MARY. Treasured and fond memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on her seventh anniversary of her meeting with the lord. Deeply missed and so fondly remembered by her children and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mass will be offered today at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 11am.

MICALLEF GRIMAUD – GLADYS. Gone from our life, but never from our hearts. With deepest love Marie-Anne, Etienne and families.

PACE – CECIL. In everlasting memory of a dearest father, grandfather and brother, on the third anniversary of his passing to the Lord.

We miss you so,

Our hearts are sore,

As time goes on,

We miss you more.

Loving you always, Kristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and all your family. Lord, keep him in your care.

PADOVANI. Cherished memories of BERTRAM, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his meeting with the risen Lord. Mass for the repose of his soul will be held on January 15, at 6pm, at the Ursuline Sisters’ chapel, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

REFALO. Treasured memories of LAURA a very beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was called to eternal life 21 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by all her family. The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be said for her repose.

STAFRACE – VICTOR. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Josie and Suzanne, Odette and Patrick and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – JOSEPH. 14.01.17, the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette, his sons Jonathan and his wife Myriam, Raphael and his wife Ruth and his grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at St Gregory’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To whom it may concern

The Maltese missionaries in South Korea would like to thank The Mission Fund, for their financial help and constant support. Thanks for helping us to help people in need.

