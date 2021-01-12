In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JOAN. On the third anniversary of her passing away forever missed.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, missed, and very dear.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, grandchildren Lisa and Mark, Nigel and great-granddaughters Julia and Emma. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 33rd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Hector, Oliver and Paul and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – Dr GEORGE GREGORY DEBONO. Lovingly remembered by Paul and Francesca, Peter Paul and Simon, on his second anniversary of his death. May his campaign in heaven, for bicycle lanes be successful.

GULIA – JOANNA ANTIDA GULIA, B. Pharm. In loving memory of a dear mother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Remembering you always with love and gratitude. Your sons Kenneth, Alan, Gavin and his wife Fleur and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAFRACE – VICTOR. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Josie and Suzanne, Odette and Patrick and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother FRANK who went to meet the Risen Lord 21 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers, John, Winston and Tony, Cettina widow of Lino, Antoinette widow of George and their families.

