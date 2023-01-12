Obituaries

CALVAGNA. On January 10, at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home, MARY ROSE, aged 92, passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Paul. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Claire and her partner Maria de Battista, her son-in-law John Micallef, widower of her daughter Elizabeth, her grandson Matthew and his partner Marius Patrosie, her sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, January 13, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clare Sisters and/or Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all past and present staff at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home for the dedicated care given and the support they provided to the family.

CREMONA. On January 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, husband of the late Blanche née La Rosa, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Vicki Ann, his son George, his grandchildren Francesca and Andrea, and all his relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, January 13, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm. Followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by our father’s express request, but donations to the Food Bank Lifeline Foundation or Dar Merħba Bik, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JOAN. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, missed, and very dear.

Always in our thoughts and prayers – your loving children John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, grandchildren Lisa and her husband Mark, Nigel and great-granddaughters Julia and Emma. May she rest in everlasting peace.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Hector, Oliver and Paul and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – JOANNA ANTIDA GULIA, B. Pharm. In loving memory of our dear mother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA – MARY. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAFRACE – VICTOR. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Josie and Suzanne, Odette and Patrick and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GULAB CHATLANI today being the eighth anniversary of his demise. In our hearts your memory lingers; Always tender, fond and true; There’s not a day dear Dad; We do not think of you. Sadly missed by his children Tania, Edward, Michelle and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MAURICE WALSH - Loving and cherished memories of a special husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Marlene and Reginald, Raymond and Roberta, Simon, and his grandson Shawn, family and friends. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.