Obituaries

PSAILA. On January 12, at her home in Sliema, CARMEN, aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Jes and his wife Anne Marie, her beloved daughter Lorraine and her husband Michael Borg Costanzi, her grandchildren Pippa and her husband Lucio Sciriha, Sam, Andrew and Hannah, her niece Graziella Travers, her carer Maricel, together with her brothers and their wives, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

QUINTANO. On January 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Ħamrun residing in Birkirkara, aged 93, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen nèe Falzon, his children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic Cassar Parnis, his beloved grandchildren Daniel and Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, at 1.30pm for St Mary Church, Birkirkara (Knisja l-Qadima) where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at St Elizabeth Home, Rabat, and the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, being the 22nd anniversary of the death of LILY PACE, Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 7.15pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Tomorrow being the trigesima die since the demise of LILIANA PETROCOCHINO, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – VANNA. 13.01.2014. In loving memory of a very dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son George and all the families. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal peace.

AZZOPARDI – CARMELO. Today being the 33rd anniversary of his sad passing away, deeply missed by his children Ina, Paul, Emmanuel, Joseph and Alda and all in-laws. May he rest in peace.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 47th anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

DEBONO. In loving memory of JOSEPH HENRY, beloved husband of Maria, beloved father of Joseph and Victoria, on the fifth anniversary of his death. Always acutely missed by family, siblings, relatives and friends, and always fresh in their memory. In perpetuum, pater, ave atque vale.

DEPARES. In loving memory of CHARLES, husband of the late Josephine, who passed away on January 13, 2003. Never forgotten and always in our heart and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia. Masses will be celebrated for his intentions at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

