Obituaries

DE MARCO. On January 11, in Toronto, Canada, PETER, went to his eternal rest. He is deeply mourned by his wife Lee, his daughters Claire and Rachel, his brothers David and Marvy, Michael and Grace, his sister Elizabeth and Peter Micallef, his nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and many friends. May the Lord look upon him with mercy and grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 11, SAVIOUR of Marsa, aged 93, passed away suddenly and peacefully. He joins his beloved wife Kitty and his daughter Rita in eternity. He will be fondly remembered by his children Dennis and Josette, Mario and Rose, Josette and Martin, Marthese and Joe, his grandchildren Walter, Kyle, Demelsa, Yanica, Tiziana, Ryan and Nigel, his much loved great-grandchildren Amy, Ayrton and Nathan, Mario, widower of Rita, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held today, Wednesday, January 13, at 8.45am at Marija Regina parish church, Marsa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal peace. Special thanks to staff at Mosta Residential Home, Kristu Re 5 and Madonna ta’ Pinu 5 at St Vincent De Paul Residence, for the love and care they showed towards our father.

MIZZI. On January 12, Sr MARGARET went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her niece Anna Maria and her husband Lawrence Bonello, her nephews and nieces in Malta and in the US, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, January 13, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Joseph Convent will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On January 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, LEWIS, aged 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Theresa, his beloved daughters Sharon and partner Massimo, Sandra and her husband Patrice Peyre, his precious grandchildren Rachel and Luke, his dearest sister Mary Anne and her husband George Zammit Briffa, his dear sisters and brothers in-law Marysa Portelli, Vicky and Tony Bonello, and Saviour Portelli, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and lifelong friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, January 14, at The Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Mellieħa, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Palliative Care Unit and Ward 1 at SAMOC for their genuine care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 23rd anniversary of the death of LILY PACE, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 7.15pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – VANNA. 13-01-2014. In loving memory of a very dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son George and all the families. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal peace.

AZZOPARDI – CARMELO. A very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, so very sadly missed on this 34th anniversary of his passing away meeting the Lord above. May he rest in peace. All the Carmelo Azzopardi family.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 48th anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

DEPARES. In loving memory of CHARLES, widower of Josephine, who passed away on January 13, 2003. Never forgotten and always in our heart and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Leo, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia.

To whom it may concern

The Maltese missionaries in South Korea would like to thank the Mission Fund for their financial help and constant support. Thanks for helping us to help people in need.

BOV: IBAN No.: MT70VALL22013000000016300798022

APS: IBAN No.: MT67APSB77079005231820000820762

BNF: IBAN No.: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101

LOM: IBAN No.: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115

Sistina art shop

Top quality art materials for artists and hobbyists. See our Facebook page. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.