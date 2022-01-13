Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 24th anniversary of the death of LILY PACE, a Mass for the repose of her soul shall be celebrated at 6.30pm at Pembroke parish church. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – VANNA. 13.01.2014. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother and nanna especially on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her son George and his wife Lorraine and grandsons Matthew and Luca. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

AZZOPARDI – CARMELO. In deep fond memories of our dear departed father, grandfather and great-grandfather CARMELO who passed on to eternal life today 35 years ago. His loving family.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 49th anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

DEBONO – JOSEPH H. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his family on the seventh anniversary of his demise. May he rest in eternal peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DEPARES. In loving memory of CHARLES, husband of the late Josephine, who passed away on January 13, 2003. Never forgotten and always in our heart and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Leo, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia.

SPITERI – JESSIE, née Sapiano. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Robert, Margaret, Jojo and Paul together with their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.