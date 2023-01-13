Obituaries

DE GIORGIO. On January 11, at Villa Messina Care Home, Rabat, MARIA CONSOLATA of Attard, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Rita Pearson and her husband Christopher, Oliver and his wife Carmen De Giorgio, Joseph and his wife Alma De Giorgio, her grandchildren Simon, Robert, Rachel, Daphne, Trevor, Clarissa, Timothy, Samantha, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina Care Home, Rabat, tomorrow, Saturday, January 14, at 8.15am, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Attard Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA. On January 11, at Balzan Convent, Sr MARIA CARLA of the Sisters of Charity, aged 84, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her sisters Noelie and her husband Espir, Carmen and Juliet, nieces, nephews and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today at 8.30am at Balzan parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. With deep sadness, we announce the passing of RENO, who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 9 at the age of 76. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vicky, his daughter Christine and his granddaughter Kim, his family, his wife’s family, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held today, Friday, January 13, at 3.30pm at Tarxien parish church. Always in our prayers. God, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CARMELO. Fondly remembered by all his family on this 36th anniversary of his passing away. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest. The Carmelo Azzopardi family.

CEFAI – CARMEN, 16.01.2023. In loving memory of our dearest aunt and great aunt on the fifth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed but always remains in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. The 5.30pm Mass on Sunday, January 15 at Balzan parish church will be celebrated in her memory. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 50th anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

DEPARES. In loving memory of CHARLES, husband of the late Josephine, on this, the 20th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten, and always in our heart and our prayers. John, Elizabeth, David, Senay, Leo, Jacqueline, Will, Emilia and Sophia.

NAUDI – JOE H., 16.01.2023, on the 17th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but always remembered with love by his children, grandchildren and their respective families and friends. The 5.30pm Mass on Sunday, January 15, at Balzan parish church, will be celebrated in his memory. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

