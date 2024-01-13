Obituaries

AZZOPARDI VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN, former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta, who went to the Risen Lord on January 10, aged 85. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Estelle and their children Mark and his wife Marisa and their children Matthew and Maya; Jean Paul and his children Theo and Sam; Adriana, widow of Dr Karl Chircop, MP, and their children Jan, and his wife Zoe and great-grandchildren Karl and Max, Francesca and her fiancé David, Christian and Keith and his fiancée Emily. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 15, at 2pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI SOLER. On January 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Sliema, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anna, children Michael and Maria, David and Astrid, Paul and Maria, Peter and Jackie, Andrew and Anna Maria, and Stephen, grandchildren and great-grandchild, his brother George and his wife Maria, sister-in-law Joan, widow of Lino, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, January 13, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal- Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CARMELO. In ever loving memory of our departed father who passed away 37 years ago. All his children Ina, Paul, Alda and his in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – EDGAR. In ever loving memory of a beloved father on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Nadya, Joe and Ray and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CIANTAR. In loving memory of my father EFFIE, especially today the 51st anniversary of his demise. Pierre.

DEBONO – JOSEPH HENRY. In loving memory of a sadly missed and never forgotten husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing. A prayer is kindly solicited. Requiescat in pace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of our dear parents CETTINA and JOHN, our darling sister MARTHESE and dear brothers RENO, ALBERT, WALTER, JOSEPH, LINO and SALVINO.

‘Never more than a thought away,

Quietly remembered every day.’

A prayer is kindly solicited. Mary Rose, Roy and respective families.

