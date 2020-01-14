Obituaries

BUGEJA. On January 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, aged 77, of St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary née Sciberras, his siblings Joseph and his wife Jane, Margaret and her husband Ian, Helen, sisters-in-law Carmen and Josephine, in-laws Carmelo, Doris, Sina and her husband Leli and Ellen, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, at 7am for St Paul’s Bay parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by inter-ment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations at the church tomorrow to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. On January 12, HEATHER, of Crossways, Dorset, UK, passed away peacefully at Wolfeton Manor Care Home, aged 97. Beloved mother of Michael, David and Hazel, grandma of Ben and Charlotte and great-grandma of Luca. The funeral will take place in the UK, followed by interment of ashes at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery at a date to be announced later. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On January 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, PHILIP, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is mourned by his brother Alex and his wife Gail, his sister Victoria and her husband André Zammit, his nephews and nieces Ian, Alison, Nicholas, Robin, Deborah, Jason and their families, cousins other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and all the staff at the Holy Family Home, Naxxar, who looked after him with great care for the past nine years. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

KOENIG. On January 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, PETER, aged 77, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Marion Calleja, his devoted daughter Judith and her partner Geoff Parris, his precious grandson Axel, his step-son Etienne Calleja and his wife Henriette. He is also mourned by his sister Ingrid and her husband Dieter Liberty, his brother Ralf Koenig and his wife Karen and his in-laws Joe and his wife Margaret Camilleri, Joannie and her husband Augusto Nicoli, Doreen and her husband Joe Saliba. Dear to his heart were his niece Inga, and Andre and Dirk, Alexandra and Alex, Francesco Nicoli, and his best friend Charlie Sant, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on January 21, at 1.30pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by private interment at Mosta Cemetery. Fly high dear Peter! Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STEWART. On January 10, LILIAN née Zammit Tabona, wife of the late Alexander Stewart, died peacefully at her residence in Żebbuġ. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved daughters Diana, Elizabeth and Anne. Her brother Avukat Joseph Zammit Tabona, sons-in-law Professor Roger Ellul-Micallef, husband of the late Patricia Ellul-Micallef and Perit Godfrey Vella Bonello, her grand-children, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16, at 2.30pm at Żebbuġ parish church, followed by private interment. The family would like to thank Father Daniel, nurse Vince and the family doctor for their dedication. In particular, they would also like to thank her devoted carers Helen and Cindy. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the 22nd anni-versary of the death of LILY PACE, Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 7.15pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BELLIZZI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother ROSE on the 21st anni-versary of her passing away. Cecilia, Myriam, Dora, Tanya and Louis and their families. May she rest in peace.

CINI – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of our beloved mother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In ever loving memory of NICKY on the 39th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

GRECH – TONY. In loving memory on the anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Grant him eternal rest. His family.

MICALLEF EYNAUD – VERONICA. In loving memory of our dear mother. The family. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB DIMECH. In ever loving memory of GEORGE on the 18th anniversary of his demise today. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his son Anthony and his wife Petronella and their daughter Alexia-Sara and by his nephews John and Francis Zammit Dimech. A prayer is solicited.

