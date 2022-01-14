Obituary

WALSH. On January 12, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, MAURICE (former Malta Drydocks worker and MFA/SWFC ex-footballer – Ġieħ tas-Sliema), aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord. He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife Josephine née Borg, his daughter Marlene and her husband Reginald Tellus, his sons Raymond and partner Roberta, Simon and his grandson Shawn. He will be greatly missed by his in-laws Alfred and his wife Mary, Doris, other nephews and nieces, relatives and friends in Malta, Australia, Canada, the US and UK. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Saturday, January 15, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Padre Pio Lourdes Ward at St Vincent de Paul Residence, for their sterling nursing care and assistance.

Requiem Mass

Today being the 24th anniversary of the death of LILY PACE, a Mass for the repose of her soul shall be celebrated at 6.30pm at Pembroke parish church. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

CINI – GIOVANNA. Cherished memories of our beloved mother, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA – HARRY R., of Sliema. In loving memory of a dear father, greatly missed. Always in our thoughts today being the 28th anniversary of his passing. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Marie Therese.

GATT – ALBERT. Treasured memories of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Phyllis, children Sonya and her husband Frederick, Ivan, Simone and her husband Ray, Glorianne and her partner Mike, Steve, widower of his youngest daughter Sabrina; grandchildren Duncan, Serena and Kai and great-grandson Sam, all other relatives and friends. To the world you were just one, to us you were the world. You were the best there was or ever will be. So sadly missed and loved forever and a day.

GRECH – TONY. In loving memory on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Grant him eternal rest. His family.

MICALLEF EYNAUD. In loving memory of EDWARD and VERONICA. Ever grateful for my parents for having passed on their faith in God and Jesus, His son. May they have eternal rest. Ces, Greta and Philip and families.

ZARB DIMECH. In ever loving memory of GEORGE on the 19th anniversary of his demise today. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his son Anthony and his wife Petronella and their daughter Alexia-Sara and by his nephews John and Francis Zammit Dimech. A prayer is solicited.

