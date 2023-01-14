In Memoriam

CINI – GIOVANNA. Cherished memories of our beloved mother, today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. In loving memory of CATHERINE, née Leaver, on the first anniversary of her passing away. A dear and loving wife and mother fondly remembered today and every day. She remains deep in our hearts and is always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her husband Roger, her son Julien, her sister Jennifer, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. May she rest in peace.

FORMOSA – HARRY R., of Sliema. In loving memory of a dear father, greatly missed. Always in our thoughts, today being the 29th anniversary of his passing. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Marie Therese.

GRECH – TONY. In loving memory on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Grant him eternal rest. His family.

In loving memory of MONICA LYDIA GRIMA 9.9.1949 – 14.1.2017 I cried when you went away, I still cry today. Although I loved you dearly, I couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, God broke my heart to prove to me He only takes the best.

In loving memory of VICTOR SCIBERRAS October 4, 1934 – December 15, 2022 being the first month from his passing away to a better life. Deeply missed by his children Antoine and his wife Edith, Fr Simon and Miriam, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Saturday at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. God has you in His keeping We have you in our hearts Lord, grant him eternal rest

