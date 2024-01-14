Birth

BENCINI – On January 10, to Lara née Scerri, and Nicolò, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital London, God’s precious gift of a son – OLIVER. A most welcome brother to Emma. Deo gratias et Mariae

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN, former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta, who went to the Risen Lord on January 10, aged 85. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Estelle and their children Mark and his wife Marisa and their children Matthew and Maya; Jean Paul and his children Theo and Sam; Adriana, widow of Dr Karl Chircop, MP, and their children Jan, and his wife Zoe, and great-grandchildren Karl and Max, Francesca and her fiancé David, Christian and Keith and his fiancée Emily. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Monday, January 15, at 2pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMANUELE. On January 8, RAYMOND, of Msida, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Justin and his wife Clare, Audrey and her husband Josef, his nephews Dior, Andres and Thiago, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, January 20, at 8.30am, for St Joseph church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAING – Sir JOHN MARTIN KIRBY, CBE, DL, died peacefully at St James Hospital, Sliema, on December 27, aged 81. Beloved husband of Stephanie, much loved father of Edward and Alexandra and devoted grandfather to Charlotte, Kitty, Maddie, Augustus and Felix. Educated at St Lawrence College, Ramsgate, and Emmanuel College, Cambridge. Retired chairman of the John Laing Group and The John Laing Charitable Trust, he remained committed to the welfare of former employees of the company set up by his grandfather. Many key roles included chair, British Overseas Trade Board; president Construction Confederation and Chair Sustainable Construction Task Group; chair, CBI Overseas Committee; chair, World Wide Fund For Nature UK; and chairman, Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal, Malta. He will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched around the world. A service of thanksgiving will take place at 11am on Thursday, February 8, at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta.

SAID. On January 12, JULIE, of Balzan, aged 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joined eternal life reuniting with her son Justin. Julie will be deeply missed by her husband Joe, her children Jonathan and his wife Claire, Janella and her husband Neville, her precious grandchildren Jake and his partner Martina, Jon and his partner Nicole, and Julia, her great-grandchildren Jasmine, Jenna, Noemi and Nina, her beloved sister and her lifelong best friend Lucy and her family, her in-laws and their families who embraced her with open arms as one of their own, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 15, for Balzan parish church where mass to celebrate Julie’s eternal life will be said at 8.30am followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHIAVONE. On January 13, Fr NOE, Augustinian friar and priest at St Augustine Priory, Valletta, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Augustinian Friars, his sisters Sr Clotilde and Sr Vittorina of the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary, nephews and neices, other relatives and friends. Tomorrow, Monday, January 15, Fr Noe Schiavone, OSA, will be laid in state at the Oratory of Our Lady of Consolation, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, from 8.15am onwards. The funeral cortège then leaves the Oratory at 9.25am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Secretariat for the Augustinian Missions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLUS. Remembering our dearest parents ĠEMMA and MICHAEL on their fourth and 39th anniversary. Forever remembered by Doreen, John and Roberta and their families.

CINI – GIOVANNA. Cherished memories of our beloved mother, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, their spouses and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH. In loving memory of CATHERINE, née Leaver, on the second anniversary of her passing away. A dear and loving wife and mother fondly remembered today and every day. She remains deep in our hearts and is always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her husband Roger, her son Julien, her sister Jennifer, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. May she rest in peace.

FORMOSA – HARRY R., of Sliema. In loving memory of a dear father, greatly missed. Always in our thoughts, today being the 30th anniversary of his passing. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Marie Therese and Noel.

LANFRANCO – MALOU and PETER. In loving memory of my dearest mother and brother, today the respective 19th and first anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Francis and his family.

PACE – CECIL. Everlasting memories of a dearest father, grandfather and brother on the seventh anniversary of his passing to the Lord. So deeply missed and always dearly loved by his family. Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. Cherished and unfading memories of CHARLES, a very beloved husband and father, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Frida, daughter Vicky, son Karl and his wife Daniela. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May he rest in heaven in the arms of Our Lord.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved mother LINA, tomorrow being the seventh anniversary of her passing. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENZIA. In ever loving memory of ARTURO and VIOLET, beloved parents and grandparents, fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death. Sr Marie Claire, Brian, Geoffrey, Madeleine and their families.

TONY MALLIA - on the 20th anniversary of his demise, 15.1.2004 - 15.1.2024. A loving husband, father and brother. Greatly missed and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his daughter Madeleine and Leli, his son Alex and Marika, sisters and in-laws. Always in our thoughts. Rest in peace.

EMMANUEL ‘Billy’ FORMOSA - on the 16th anniversary of his meeting with Christ the Redeemer. "Death has left a vacant place, This world can never fill, The happy hours we once enjoyed, How sweet the memory still." Remembered and dearly missed by Nikolina, Darren Emanuel, Alison and Owen, William and Martina. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 20th January at 8am at Sant' Andrija Chapel, Mosta. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father SAVIOUR MICALLEF 30.11.1962 -19.01.2019 being the fifth anniversary of his demise. You're Forever In My Heart; For all you were to me in life, And all the joy you brought, Your memory is with me, In every single thought. The Pain I felt at losing you, Will never go away, But knowing that you're in my heart, Helps me through each day. When you were here I always felt, That nothing could go wrong, But you're still my inspiration, And your memory keeps me strong. And though my heart is heavy, It's also full of love, And that's enough to comfort me, While you're in Heaven above. From your wife CARMEN MICALLEF. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday 14th January 2024 at 10am at the Holy Trinity Church Marsa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To Thank

Maria Inguanez, Juliana and Joe Fenech, Carmelo and Odile Inguanez would like to thank Fr Richard Grech OFM who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral service, sent flowers, cards and donations to charities, or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of their beloved mother ĠUŻA INGUANEZ who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 6, 2024. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The bereaved family of CYNTHIA PACE who passed away on December 23, 2023 would like to thank all those who attended the Holy Eucharist of her funeral service at The Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sliema (Sacro Cuor) on December 27, 2023. Alfred together with Adriana, Fiorella and their families would also like to thank Fr Paul Attard, OFM, who presided over the Concelebrated Mass together with Fr Martin Coleiro, OFM, parish priest, Mgr. Kalcidon Vassallo and the other clergy. They would also like to thank the very dedicated staff at the Palliative Ward of Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and all those who sent flowers, made charitable donations or expressed sympathy in any way on the great loss of their beloved Cynthia. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Prayer to St Jude

In grateful acknowledgement to God for favours received through the intercession of St Jude.

O Holy St Jude, apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke you, special patron in time of need, to you I have recourse from the depths of my heart and humbly beg you, whom God has given such great power, to come to my assistance. Help me now in my present and urgent need and grant my earnest petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. St Jude, pray for us and all who honour and invoke your aid. Amen. Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory. J.C., Sliema.

