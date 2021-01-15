Diamond Wedding Anniversary

FRANCIS NAUDI and THERESA SCIORTINO

The marriage took place on January 15, 1961. Con-gratulations and lots of love from Veronica and Jeremy Camilleri, Chris and Kirste, Francesca and Paul Debono, all your nine grandchildren and great-grandchild. Due to the pandemic, sadly no celebration is taking place today, but a Mass of thanksgiving will be held at a later date.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIA SANT is going to be celebrated at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, tomorrow, Saturday, January 16, at 3pm. May she rest in peace.

Obituary

CEFAI. On January 11, LINO aged 63, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved wife Karina in eternal rest. He will be fondly remembered by his loving daughter Sophia, his beloved mother Maria, his sister Connie and his brothers Anthony, Joe, and Victor and their families; his in-laws Gitty and Jurgen and their families, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 16, at 3pm for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Qala Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the Medical Neurology Ward staff at Mater Dei Hospital, for the love and care they showed towards our dearest Lino.

In Memoriam

BEACOM – MAJOR PATRICK BEACOM. In ever loving memory of Paddy. Dearly missed by his wife Antoinette née Vassallo Gatt, his sons Patrick and wife Tanya, Jonathan and wife Glorya, and Andrew; grandchildren Chloe, Rebecca, Julia, Julian and George; his sister Vikki Dedomenico and her sons Simon and Jonathan; in-laws, nephews and nieces, their spouses, extended family and friends. We all cherish your memory. Please remember Paddy in your prayers.

CASSAR – Dr PAUL CASSAR MD. DPM. In ever loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and missed by his only daughter Christine and her family.

CASSAR OLIVIER – WADDY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Anne, Karla and Michael.

CEFAI – CARMEN. 16-1-2021. In loving memory of our dearest aunt and great-aunt on the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our prayers and thoughts. A Mass for the repose of her soul at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, January 16, at 6.30pm.

DEPASQUALE – MARIA V. In memory of a loving, devoted and much loved aunt on the 20th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nephews, nieces and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

KELLY – EDWARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 48th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Patricia and Aida and her husband Neville as well as his grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – JOSEPH (Teddy). In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 15th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly re-membered by his wife Mary and his children Raymond, Martin and Norma, Damian and Debbie. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Perit WILLIAM F. MICALLEF. Husband of the late Maria Dolores, née Preca. In ever loving memory, on the 19th anniversary of his passing to a better life. His children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI – JOE H. Tomorrow being the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his daughters, sons and respective families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, January 16, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Loving memories of BERTRAM. A dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. His children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marie-Therese, Patrick and their families. Commemo-ration Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, January 16, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 7.30pm. A prayer is solicited.

PALMIER – ANTHONY. On the 32nd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by Edwidge, Charles and family.

PALMIER – ANTHONY. 32nd anniversary of his demise. Missing you always, re-membering you forever. Charles, Rita and family.

PORTELLI DEMAJO – LUCIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother who passed away nine years ago. Gone but never forgotten. Her children Josette, Joe and Rosalie, in-laws and grandchildren.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of GEORGINA, née Griffiths, today the 24th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love by her daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, her grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and her great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember her in your prayers.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved mother LINA, today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her loving family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the 28th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts though so much time has passed. His family.

ZARB – JOHN BAPTIST. Trea-sured, unfading memories of a most beloved, husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing. His love and gentleness are always in our hearts. His wife Rosemary, his son Norbert and his wife Josette, his daughter Noemi. May he rest in peace.

