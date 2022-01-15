Obituary

FENECH. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, CATHERINE, née Leaver, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Roger, her son Julien, her sister Jennifer, her sister-in-law Rose and her husband Lino, her nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, January 15, at 7am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 7.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, welcome her into Your loving arms and grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

BEACOM – Major PATRICK BEACOM. In ever loving memory of Paddy on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Antoinette, sons Patrick and wife Tanya, Jonathan and wife Glorya, and Andrew; grandchildren Chloe, Rebecca, Julia, Julian and George. Rest in peace.

BEACOM – Major PATRICK BEACOM. Sadly missed by his sister Vikki Dedomenico and her sons Simon and Jonathan and wife Charlene. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR OLIVIER – WADDY. Treasured memories on the 17th anniversary of his demise. He is fondly remembered by his daughter Anne and his grandchildren Karla and Michael.

DEPASQUALE – MARIA V. In memory of a loving, devoted and much loved aunt on the 21st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nephews, nieces and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – Major JOSEPH M GALEA, LP, B.Pharm. In ever loving memory of our dear father today the 28th anniversary of his death. Forever missed by his children Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica and their respective families.

MICALLEF – WILLIAM F., husband of the late Maria Dolores, née Preca. In ever loving memory, on the 20th anniversary of his passing to a better life. His children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Treasured memories of BERTRAM, dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. His children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem Masses will be said on Monday, January 17, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

PALMIER – ANTHONY. On the anniversary of his death. Always remembered by Edwidge, Charles and family.

PALMIER. Precious and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather, ANTHONY, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Charles, Rita and family.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of GEORGINA, née Griffiths, today the 25th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love by her daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, her grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre and her great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember her in your prayers.

ZARB DIMECH. In ever loving memory of GEORGE on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his son Anthony and his wife Petronella and their daughter Alexia-Sara and by his nephews John and Francis Zammit Dimech. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the 29th anniversary of his death. Always in our memory till we meet again. His family.

ZARB – JOHN BAPTIST. Nine years have passed since you went home to the Lord but not a moment goes by without us cherishing the wonderful memories of you as a devoted husband and father who lived to love us with all his heart and soul. Your kindness and gentleness are always in our hearts. His wife Rosemary and his children, Noemi, Norbert and his wife, and his grandson Dale and his wife Sarabeth.

