Obituary

BELLIZZI – On January 14, MARY, aged 87, widow of Louis, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lilian, George and his wife Anna, Theresa and her husband Edmond, Carol and her husband Jesmond, Brian, Natalino and his partner Caroline; her grandchildren and their families; her other relatives among whom Dame Cristina OSJ. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, at 1.30pm for the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMEN. Two years ago death came and took you away from us but not from our hearts. Your memory lives with us forever. We miss you mummy. Sadly missed by her children, Joanna, Marina, widow of her son Robert, Angela and Trevor, Veronica and Julian, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

BEACOM – Major PATRICK BEACOM. In ever-loving memory of Paddy on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – MARIA V. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted aunt on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her nephews, nieces, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – Major JOSEPH M GALEA, LP, B.Pharm. In ever-loving memory of our dear father, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Forever missed by his children Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica, and their respective families.

KELLY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, EDWARD, on the 51st anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Patricia and Aida, as well as his grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Perit WILLIAM F. MICALLEF, husband of the late Maria Dolores, née Preca. In ever loving memory, on the 22nd anniversary of his passing to a better life. His children Noreen, Peter and Paul, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PADOVANI. Cherished memories of BERTRAM, dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 19th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. His children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Masses are being said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

PALMIER – ANTHONY. On the anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by Edwidge, Charles and family.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of GEORGINA, née Griffiths, today the 27th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love by her daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, her grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and her great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember her in your prayers.

XERXEN – ALFRED. Dear dad, it’s been one whole year since you left us to join our darling mum, Petrina, in eternal life. We miss you both endlessly, your love and legacies live on in each one of us. You taught us to cherish and love one another while the memories are a source of comfort, strength and smiles. Forever missed and always loved - your children Charles, Joanne, Pauline, Nataline and our families.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the 31st anniversary of his death. His character always in our thoughts. His family.