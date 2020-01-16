Obituaries

GATT. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, aged 87, of Qawra, born in Valletta, former director of MMU/MDP, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Phyllis née Borg, his son Ivan and wife Marilu, his daughters Sonya and her husband Frederick, Simone and her husband Ray, Glorianne and her partner Michael, Sabrina and her husband Steve, grandchildren Duncan, Serena, Zoe Louise and Kai Albert, great-grandson Sam, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 17, at 8.30am for Qawra parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Dear Albert your love for your family had no bounds and you are a shining example to us all.

PORTELLI. On January 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVU, aged 89, of Birkirkara, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Manuel, his grandchildren Mauro and Daniela, his brothers Vince and Mike and his sister Rose in Australia, his nieces and nephews, other relatives, in-laws and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said, today, Thursday, January 16, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Thank you, Lord for sharing with us the gift of his life and grant him eternal peace.

STEWART. On January 10, LILIAN née Zammit Tabona, wife of the late Alexander Stewart, died peacefully at her residence in Żebbuġ. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved daughters Diana, Elizabeth and Anne. Her brother Avukat Joseph Zammit Tabona, sons-in-law Professor Roger Ellul-Micallef, husband of the late Patricia Ellul-Micallef and Perit Godfrey Vella Bonello, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Thursday, January 16, at 2.30pm at Żebbuġ parish church, followed by private interment. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank Father Daniel, Nurse Vince and the family doctor for their dedication. In particular, they would also like to thank her devoted carers Helen and Cindy.

In Memoriam

PACE – HANNIBAL (Henny). In loving memory of a dear father and nannu, especially today the 15th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. His daughter Danielle and her husband John and grandchildren Jacques, Claude, Enrique, Solange and Clarisse. Rest in peace daddy, you are always in our hearts.

PACE – HANNIBAL GEORGE. Remembering a very dear father and nannu, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. His daughter Joan and David and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

Memories are wonderful things

They last till the longest day

They never get lost

And can never be given away.

Rest in peace daddy.

SAMUT TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of STEPHEN on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Nicholas and Rhona, Stephen and Arianne, his grandchildren and family.

VELLA. Fond memories of JOE, especially today the 13th anni-versary of his passing away. Christine and Edward.

VELLA. Fond and loving memories of dear JOE, husband, father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Phyllis, Christine and Peter, Malcolm and Michaela, Lisa, Jack, Tom and Simon. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Giovanna, Theresa and John.