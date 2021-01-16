Obituary

AQUILINA. On January 14, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our Directors and Founders, JOHN, who has left to join the Lord. He was a pillar for the company, loved dearly by all of his family and all Golden Harvest employees alike. He will be given his final farewell on Monday, January 18, at Gżira parish church, at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIA SANT is going to be celebrated at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, today, Saturday, January 16, at 3pm. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BONNICI MALLIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother MARCELLE on the 22nd anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, her daughter-in-law Margaret and her sons-in-law.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear grandmother MARCELLE on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts. Peter, Nicholas, Martina, Michael, Justine, Simon, Michael, Louisa, Juliana, Christopher, Adrian and Felicity.

FENECH – CHARLES (Nenu). In loving memory of a dear husband and father. Today being the 10th anniversary of his passing. Fondly remem-bered by his wife Lucia, his children Graziella, Michael and Martin and their spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, January 17, at the Salesians Oratory, Sliema, at noon. Deep in our hearts you will stay.

SAMUT TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of STEPHEN on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our prayers. Nicholas and Rhona, Stephen and Arianne, his grandchildren and family.

VELLA. Fond memories of JOE, especially today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Christine and Edward.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of JOE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always fondly remembered by Phyllis, Christine and Peter, Malcolm and Michaela, Lisa, Jack, Tom and Simon.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 14th anniver-sary of his demise. Giovanna, Theresa and John.

Sistina art shop

Top quality art materials for artists and hobbyists. See our Facebook page. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.