Birth

BARTOLO ZAHRA. On December 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Maria and Clive, God’s precious gift of a son – FRANCESCO, a brother to Luigi and Beppe. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Special thanks to the obstetricians and midwives at Obstetrics 3.

Obituaries

ARRIGO. On January 15, CARMEN née Vincenti, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Ralph and leaves to mourn her loving children Robert and his wife Marina, Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona; her treasured grandchildren, Alan, Andrew, Sarah, Rebecca, Francesca, Thomas, Edward and Michael, and their respective spouses; together with her great-grandchildren, Emily, Luke, Sebastien, Bettina, Max, Ben, Oliver, the two Samuels, George, Marcus and Jade; her sister-in-law Erminia Amato, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and her dedicated carers Joy and Natasha. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, on Wednesday, January 19 for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Malta Parkinson’s will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, former policeman (PC284), aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his children Noel, Ruth, Melchior and Maria, their spouses, his grandchildren Tristan, Kyra, Leah and Noah, his brothers Tommy and his wife Barbara, Charlie and his wife Agnes, who reside in Canada, Annie, widow of his brother Joe, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 17, for St Paul parish church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request by donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARABOTT. On January 15, at Dar tal-Kleru, Monsignor JOSEPH, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sister Bernardette and her husband Lonġino, his brother Lino and his wife Jane, Mary, widow of his brother Charlie, his nephews and nieces, all priests at Dar tal-Kleru, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 18, at 10.30am for Żejtun Oratory where his body will lie in state. At 3.15pm the cortège will leave the Żejtun Oratory for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA SMITH. On January 12, at St Vincent De Paul residence, MARYSA of Xemxija, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Godfrey, her children Lucienne Tonna, Natashe and her husband Ben Bisordi, her brothers-in-law Tony Spiteri, Dennis and his wife Katia Smith, Christopher and his wife Alice Smith, her grandchildren Jade, Thomas, Francesca, Marcus, Dionne and her husband Mike Trifiro, Kristel and her husband Nicholas Lund, her great-grandchildren Julia, Misha, Olivia, Matthew and Mia, her nephews and nieces, Natasha Busuttil, Gesa, her devoted carer, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul residence tomorrow, Monday, January 17, at 1.15pm for Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GISA on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Veronica, her son Edmund and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI MALLIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother MARCELLE on the 23rd anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, her daughter-in-law Margaret and her sons-in-law.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear grandmother MARCELLE on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts. Peter, Nicholas, Martina, Michael, Justine, Simon, Michael, Louisa, Juliana, Christopher, Adrian and Felicity.

CEFAI. Remembering our dear aunt CARMEN on the fourth anniversary of her death. The Naudi nephews and nieces. May she rest in peace.

MURPHY. January 21 being the first anniversary of the passing away of DAVID, in Australia, a Mass for his repose will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, on Sunday, January 23, at noon. It will be very much appreciated if relatives and friends attend.

NAUDI – JOSEPH H. On the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his six children and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, daddy.

PACE – HANNIBAL (Henry). Remembering a very dear and much loved father, especially today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his daughters Joan and Danielle, their spouses and grandchildren.

PALMIER – ANTHONY. Called to rest 33 years ago. Gone but never forgotten. Sleep well and in peace. Dorothy, Sammy and family.

RANSLEY – MARK. In loving memory of my beloved husband, tomorrow, January 17, the second anniversary of his demise. Very much missed and always remembered by his wife Brigitte and family. Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts and prayers.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved mother LINA on the fifth anniversary of her passing on January 15, 2017. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENZIA. In ever loving memory of ARTURO and VIOLET, beloved parents and grand­parents, fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death. Sr Marie Claire, Brian, Geoffrey, Madeleine and their families.

VELLA. Fond memories of JOE, especially today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Christine and Edward.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of JOE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Phyllis, Christine and Peter, Malcolm and Michaela, Lisa, Jack, Tom and Simon.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Giovanna, Theresa and John.

VELLA – JOSEPH, 14.01.2017. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Antoinette, his children Jonathan and Raphael and their respective spouses, Miriam and Ruth, and his grandchildren, Rebecca, Gabriella, Miguel, Thomas and Timothy. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON – VIVIEN. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her family.