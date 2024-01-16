OBITUARIES

CAMILLERI. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHEL aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Anouk and her husband Paul Ellul Sullivan, Josef and his wife Anita, Victoire and her husband Adrian Manfre’ and Louis Maistre, widower of his sister Georgette. His nephews and nieces Vibeke and David Pace, Greta and Daniel Tabone, Gaston and Justine Camilleri, Fae and Frank Borg, Tyron Pace, and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 18, for Balzan parish church, where funeral mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be truly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CINI. On January 12, THOMAS of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Marthese Camilleri, his beloved nephews, Isaac and Benjamin, his sisters, in-laws, family and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Home, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On January 13, ANTHONY, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his daughter Rachel and her husband John, his son Iain and his wife Romilda, his daughter Diane and her husband Malcolm, his greatly loved grandchildren George and his wife Amna, Lara, Kurt, Jack, Matteo and Francesco, his great-granddaughter Sophia, his sisters Rose, Carmen and her husband Joseph, his brother Mario, all his nephews and nieces, relatives and many friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, January 18, at Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Pietà, at 8am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Maltese football and sports community for being an integral part of his fulfilling life. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those he inspired.

MIFSUD. On January 15, at his home, ANTHONY of Fgura, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his wife Antonia, his son Kevin and his wife Josette, his grandsons Kyle and his girlfriend Rebecca, and Jake, his siblings, Emanuela and her husband Emanuel, Joseph, Alfred and his wife Rose, Francis and his wife Anne, Saviour and his wife Bessie, Joseph, widower of his sister Jessie, his sister-in-law Carmen, other in-laws, nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 18, at 7.45am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Cospicua, aged 74, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Godwin and his partner Daniela, Vince and his partner Louiseanne, Maria and her husband Horace Bonavia, her grandchildren Joseph, Joelene, Enzo, Valentina and Leo, her brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, at 1pm, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fgura, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BONNICI MALLIA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved mother MARCELLE on the 25th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by her children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, her daughter-in-law Margaret and her sons-in-law.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured and unfading memory of our dear grandmother MARCELLE on the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts, Peter, Nicholas, Martina, Michael, Justine, Simon, Michael, Louisa, Juliana, Christopher, Adrian and Felicity.

NAUDI – JOE H. Lovingly remembered on the 18th anniversary of his passing by his six children and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of STEPHEN on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of JOE, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always fondly remembered by Phyllis, Christine and Malcolm and their families.

VELLA. Cherished memories of dear JOE on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Giovanna, Theresa and John.