Obituaries

CASSAR. On January 15, at his residence, LAWRENCE, at the venerable age of 93, widower of Lina, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Eugenio and his wife Maria Dolores, Anna and her husband Raymond, Robert and his wife Monica, his dearest grandchildren and spouses, his great-grandson, devoted carer Rhodora, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves his home in Mdina tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, at 1.45pm, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be said at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul, Mdina, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Merħba Bik, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, SYLVIA, of Balzan, aged 71, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sisters Miriam, Carmen, Connie, her aunt-in-law Margaret Fenech and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, at 7.30am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Donations to Radju Marija will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMANUEL, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is mourned by his daughter Carina, wife of Pierre Camille, his son Tyrone, husband of Chris Vella, his grandchildren Ben Camille, husband of Kristina, Dale Camille and his fiancée Jessica, his brothers Joseph Grima, Laurence Grima, husband of Lillian, Victoria Attard, wife of Chris, Marye Mallia Borg, wife of Joseph, Ethelbert Gatt, wife of Charles, Evelyn Tedesco, wife of the late Paul, Isabella Zammit, wife of Marcel and their families, cousins and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Mater Dei for their dedication and professional service. No flowers by request but donations to the Abandoned Animals Association will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

CAMILLERI – MICHAEL. On the second anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Simone and the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON SANT MANDUCA – MARY. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother-in-law and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. John, Philip, Julian and Mary Ann. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER. Fondest memories of a very dear father and grandfather JOSIE, on the anniversary of his death. Albert, Marie, Anne, Margaret, Joseph and their families.

PACE. Precious and treasured memories of GERRIE, a much loved husband, father and grandfather on the 38th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always so proud of him and with much gratitude in our hearts. Mary, Joe and Mary Ann, Ingrid and Tony, Liz and Paul and grandchildren.

VALENZIA. In ever loving memory of ARTURO and VIOLET, beloved parents and grand-parents, fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death. Sr Marie Claire, Brian, Geoffrey, Madeleine and their families.

