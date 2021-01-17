Obituaries

AQUILINA. On January 14, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of JOHN, one of the directors and founders of Golden Harvest, who has left to join the Lord. He was a pillar for the company, loved dearly by all of his family and all employees alike. He will be given his final farewell tomorrow Monday, January 18 at 2pm at Gżira parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. On January 15, at her residence in Sliema, VIVIEN, at the venerable age of 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, Patrick and Myriam, Brian and Steffie, Eve and John, Jackie, and Bernie, together with her 13 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 19 at 8am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 15, FRANCES, aged 56, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be fondly missed by her son Justin and his wife Daniela and their two sons Keith and Thomas, her sisters Myriam, wife of Anthony Spiteri Debono, Rita, wife of Thomas Smith, Pauline, wife of Joachim Mathé, and Georgina, her brothers Joseph and Michael, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 18, at 3.30pm for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Mary Cemetery, Xewkija. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GISA, on the seventh anniversary of her death. Her daughter Veronica, her son Edmund and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever-loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

CAMILLERI – MICHAEL. On the third anniversary of his passing. We carry your memories with us. His wife Simone and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHALMERS. Cherished and fondest memories of MARY (19th Jan. 2005) and RONNIE (11th Dec. 1989). Always in our thoughts and prayers. Their children Monica, Margaret, Marie and Patricia, grandchildren and their families. May they rest in the Lord.

GATT – ANNA née Briffa. Loving and unfading memories on the 21st anniversary of her passing three months after her mother Lilian’s tragic death. Sadly missed by Vivian, their sons, Mark and Bobby, her brother, Edward, her sister, Joanna and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear mother MARIA today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Lina, Bernadette and Joe.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our dear mother, FRANCES, on the first anniversary of her passing. Deeply missed by her daughter Josette, her sons Godwin, Alex and Alan, her daughter-in-law Rosette, widow of Gerald, and their respective families.

PACE – GERRIE. Beautiful memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 39th anniversary of his meeting the Lord face to face. His wonderful legacy of love is imprinted in our hearts until we meet again. Mary, Joe and Mary Ann, Ingrid and Tony, Liz and Paul and grandchildren.

PACE – HANNIBAL (Henny). Remembering a very dear father and nannu especially today the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. His daughters Joan and her husband David and Danielle and her husband John, grandchildren Jacques, Zachary, Claude, Bernie, Enrique, Solange, Jonathan and Clarisse. Love leaves a memory no one can steal, rest in peace daddy.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of THERESA, a beloved mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Her family.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved mother LINA on the fourth anniversary of her passing on January 15, 2017. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her loving children, grandchildren and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENZIA. In ever loving memory of ARTURO and VIOLET, beloved parents and grandparents, fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death. Sr Marie Claire, Brian, Geoffrey, Madeleine and their families.

To whom it may concern

The Maltese missionaries in South Korea would like to thank the Mission Fund for their financial help and constant support. Thanks for helping us to help people in need.

BOV: IBAN No.: MT70VALL22013000000016300798022

APS: IBAN No.: MT67APSB77079005231820000820762

BNF: IBAN No.: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101

LOM: IBAN No.: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115

