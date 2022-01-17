Obituaries

ARRIGO. On January 15, CARMEN née Vincenti, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Ralph and leaves to mourn her loving children Robert and his wife Marina, Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona; her treasured grandchildren, Alan, Andrew, Sarah, Rebecca, Francesca, Thomas, Edward and Michael, and their respective spouses; together with her great-grandchildren, Emily, Luke, Sebastien, Bettina, Max, Ben, Oliver, the two Samuels, George, Marcus and Jade; her sister-in-law Erminia Amato, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and her dedicated carers Joy and Natasha. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, at 8.30am, on Wednesday, January 19, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Malta Parkinson’s will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, former policeman (PC284), aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret, his children Noel, Ruth, Melchior and Maria, their spouses, his grandchildren Tristan, Kyra, Leah and Noah, his brothers Tommy and his wife Barbara, Charlie and his wife Agnes, who reside in Canada, Annie, widow of his brother Joe, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 3pm today, Monday, January 17, for St Paul parish church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by inter-ment at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA SMITH. On January 12, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, MARYSA of Xemxija, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved husband Godfrey, her children Lucienne Tonna, Natashe and her husband Ben Bisordi, her brothers-in-law Tony Spiteri, Dennis and his wife Katia Smith, Christopher and his wife Alice Smith, her grandchildren Jade, Thomas, Francesca, Marcus, Dionne and her husband Mike Trifiro, Kristel and her husband Nicholas Lund, her great-grandchildren Julia, Misha, Olivia, Matthew and Mia, her nephews and nieces, Natasha Busuttil, Gesa, her devoted carer, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence today, Monday, January 17, at 1.15pm for Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MATHE. On January 4, JOACHIM (known as Jochen), at the age of 84, passed away peacefully in Rendsburg, Germany, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Pauline, his son Alexander and Mirjam, his loving grandchildren Maia and Raphael, his in-laws Myriam and her husband Anthony Spiteri Debono, Joseph, Georgina, Rita and her husband Thomas Smith, Michael, Justin and his wife Daniela, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said in English at 4pm, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija. Instead of flowers, donations on his behalf to the Diocesan Caritas, Gozo, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

OZGAN. On January 16, EDITH née Vella, formerly of Cospicua but residing in Sliema, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Sureyya, her brother Frans and his wife Gina, her sister Connie and her husband Joseph, her sisters-in-law Suheyla and Neveser, her only nephew David and his wife Diane, her nieces Sarah and her husband Emmanuel, Christine and her husband Michael, Caroline and her husband Ronald, AnneMarie and her husband Jan, her grandnephews and nieces Andreas, Matthias, Julian, Emma, Gabriel, Abigail, Eve, Beth, Luca and Matteo, other relatives and friends, especially her carer Irene. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18, at 12.30pm, for the Collegiate Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family kindly ask that mourners do not wear black for the funeral.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

CAMILLERI – MICHAEL. On the fourth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered with treasured memories. His wife Simone and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CLAMP – JANE. On the first anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Nigel, her daughter Nina and son Neil, their spouses, also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER. Remembering with love and gratitude, our father and grandfather JOSIE, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

MONTANARO – FRANCES. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved mother, nanna and sister on the second anniversary of her passing into the arms of Our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her children Josette, Godwin, Alex, Alan and in-laws, her siblings Rhoda, Dunstan and Norbert, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PACE – GERALD. A treasured and much loved husband, father and grandfather, remembered with love and gratitude on the 40th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers until we meet again. Mary, Joe, Mary Ann, Ingrid, Tony, Liz, Paul and grandchildren.

RANSLEY – MARK. In loving memory of my beloved husband, today, January 17, the second anniversary of his demise. Very much missed and always remembered by his wife Brigitte and family. Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts and prayers.

