Obituaries

DIMECH. On January 14, at Casa Arkati care home, Mosta, GEORGINA, aged 92, widow of Emmie, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was loved and will be missed by her children Simone, Joseph and his wife Isabel, Nadia and her husband John Schembri, her grandchildren and their spouses and partners, Nicola, Alexandra and Carlston, Luke and Kyle, Kristina and Alan, Jake and Lara and her great-granddaughter Sam. Her brother Frankie Vella and his wife Doris, her sisters-in-law Vanna and Marianne Vella, Vivienne Dimech, and numerous relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Arkati care home tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, at 1.30pm, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Foodbank Lifeline Foundation on her behalf would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Arkati care home for their care and dedication throughout her stay.

LANFRANCO. On January 14, on the anniversary of his mother’s passing, at St Thomas Community Living, Marsascala, PETER, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Francis and his wife Claire, his nephews and nieces Simon, Angela, Philip, Chiara, Michael, Jessica and Jack, and their respective spouses, his great-nephews and nieces Nick, David, Emma, Leo, Ana, Luca, Luke and Francesca, and his in-laws Alfred Fabri and Michael Fenech, other relatives and his many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 17, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement and/or to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at the nursing home and to the doctors and nurses at SAMOC and Hospice Malta, Balzan.

XERXEN. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, of Msida, aged 89, widower of his beloved Petrina and former owner of Fred’s Motoring School, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Charles, Joanne, Pauline and Nataline, their respective spouses Iris, Martin and Joseph, grandchildren Mandy, Leanne, Beverly, Caycee, Rebecca, Nicola, Max and Miah, his great-granddaughter Nora, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, at 8am, for St Francis church, Villambrosa, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Soup Kitchen OFM, Valletta, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

CAMILLERI – MICHAEL. Wonderful and never fading memories of a caring husband who passed away five years ago. His wife Simone and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’EMMANUELE. In ever loving memory of our beloved GIULIA who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 17, 2015. Fondly remembered by her son Godfrey, daughter Carmen, grandsons Drs Alistair and Oliver de Gaetano and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER. Fondest memories of a dear father, JOSIE, always loving and caring. Greatly missed 30 years later. Still in our hearts, your daughters, son, grandchildren and their families.

PACE. Precious memories of our beloved GERRIE, a much loved and loving husband, father and grandfather, on the 41st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers – Mary, Joe and Mary Ann, Ingrid and Tony, Liz and Paul and his cherished grandchildren.

In cherished and loving memory of GEORGE LA ROSA today being the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Marion, Daniel and Joanna. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 11.30am, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Kristu Rxoxt chapel, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

