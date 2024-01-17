Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHEL, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Anouk and her husband Paul Ellul Sullivan, Josef and his wife Anita, Victoire and her husband Adrian Manfre’ and Louis Maistre, widower of his sister Georgette, his nephews and nieces Vibeke and David Pace, Greta and Daniel Tabone, Gaston and Justine Camilleri, Fae and Frank Borg, Tyron Pace, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, for Balzan parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CINI. On January 12, THOMAS, of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Marthese Camilleri, his beloved nephews, Isaac and Benjamin, his sisters, in-laws, family and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paule Home, today, Wednesday, January 17, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On January 13, ANTHONY, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Rachel and her husband John, his son Iain and his wife Romilda, his daughter Diane and her husband Malcolm, his greatly loved grandchildren George and his wife Amna, Lara, Kurt, Jack, Matteo and Francesco, his great-granddaughter Sophia, his sisters Rose, Carmen and her husband Joseph, his brother Mario, all his nephews and nieces, relatives and many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, at Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Pietà, at 8am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Maltese football and sports community for being an integral part of his fulfilling life. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those he inspired.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Magistrate Dr ANTONIO MICALLEF TRIGONA, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Angele, née Martin, his loving daughters Krista and her partner Calvin Briffa, Stephanie and her husband Mario Fountain, his precious granddaughter Elizabeth, his sister Gabriella and her husband Nicola Pratellesi, his in-laws Josette, Edward, William and his wife Romina, and Peter, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 19, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VALENZIA. On January 16, at St James Hospital, Sliema, BRIAN, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Patricia, née Borg Carbott, his daughters Angelita and her husband Daryl, Roberta and her husband Brian, his grandchildren Hannah, Samuel, Liam and Lisa, his brother Justice Geoffrey and his wife Helen, his sister Madeleine and her husband John Schiro and his sister Sr Marie Claire, all his nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital on Friday, January 19, for San Ġwann parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother on the 34th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

CAMILLERI – MICHAEL. It is now six years since you left. We shall never get used to your absence. Always in our thoughts. Sorely missed by Simone and family.

D’EMMANUELE. In ever loving memory of our beloved GIULIA who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 17, 2015. Fondly remembered by her son Godfrey, daughter Carmen, widow of Maurice de Gaetano, grandsons Drs Alistair and Oliver de Gaetano and their respective families and great-grandson Mauro Giulio. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER – JOSIE. Remembering with love and gratitude our father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his death. His family.

MONTANARO. In memory of our beloved mother FRANCES, 17.1.2020 and dad TONY, 10.3.2004 and our dear brother GERALD, 29.3.2000. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Family Montanaro.

PACE. Remembering our beloved father GERRIE with so much love and gratitude, on the 42nd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Now joined by his precious wife Mary. Forever in our hearts, Joe and Mary Anne, Ingrid and Tony, Liz and Paul and grandchildren. “Abide in the shelter of the Most High” – John 15:9.

RANSLEY – MARK. In loving memory of my beloved husband, today, January 17, the fourth anniversary of his demise. Very much missed and always remembered by his wife Brigitte and family. Forever in our heart and always in our thoughts and prayers.

In cherished and loving memory of GEORGE LA ROSA today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Marion, Joanna, Daniel and Christabel. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 4.30pm, Kristu Rxoxt chapel, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.