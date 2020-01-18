Obituaries

CASSAR. On January 15, at his residence, LAWRENCE, widower of Lina, at the venerable age of 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Eugenio and his wife Maria Dolores, Anna and her husband Raymond, Robert and his wife Monica, his dearest grandchildren and spouses, his great-grandson, devoted carer Rhodora, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves his home in Mdina today, Saturday, January 18, at 1.45pm, for the Metropolitan Cathedral of St Paul, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Merħba Bik, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On January 16, Sr DOROTHY comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters Doris Ellul and Rena Schembri, her nephews and nieces, among whom Fr Rene Camilleri, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, January 18, at 8.30am, at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Sunday, being the trigesima die from the death of COLIN TABONE, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Wayside, Loyola House, Naxxar, at 12.15pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In Memoriam

CIANTAR – SALVINO and MARY. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear father and mother, on the 16th year of their demise. Much missed and lovingly remembered by their son Ray, his wife Marice and their daughters Nichola and Julienne. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. Treasured memories of LILIAN, née Critien, and GEORGE on their anni-versaries. May they rest in peace together forever. The family.

GATT – ANNA née Briffa. Loving and unfading memories on the 20th anniversary of her passing three months after her mother, Lilian’s tragic death. Sadly missed by Vivian and their sons, Mark and Bobby, her brother, Edward, her sister, Joanna and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRIMA – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of a dear sister on the second anniversary of her death. Her brothers Joseph, Vincent and families.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of THERESA, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the anniversary of her death. Joyce, Frank, John, Helen, Lydia, Doris widow of Mario and their families.

