Obituaries

MAMO. On January 17, BERNADETTE, née Grech, aged 87, widow of Joe Mamo, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss with a heavy heart her daughters Graziella Day and Daniela Carden, together with their respective families, and also her other relatives and friends. She will be given her final farewell tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19, at 8am at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery chapel followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA. On January 17, at her residence, BERNARDETTE, of Mqabba, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was loved and is fondly remembered by her beloved daughter Carmen and her husband Tonio, her grandson Luigi, other relatives and friends. Greeting her at the Garden of the Lord were her husband, Joseph, and her granddaughter, Giulia. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19, at 2.30pm for the parish church of the Assumption of Mary, Mqabba, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mqabba cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares or id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, aged 76, of Mellieha, widower of Carmen née Vella, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Ethel and her husband Manuel, Donald and his wife Claudia, his grandchildren, Nadia and her husband Julian, Matthew, Daniela and her boyfriend Gianlica, his brother and sisters, and their spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, January 18, at 2.30pm for Mellieha parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Omm il-ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. On January 15, at her residence in Sliema, VIVIEN, at the venerable age of 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, Patrick and Myriam, Brian and Steffie, Eve and John, Jackie, and Bernie, together with her 13 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19, at 8am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARTER – JESSIE. Ever and treasured memories of our dear mother and nanna on the 15th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her family.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. Treasured memories of LILIAN, née Critien, and GEORGE, on their anniversaries. May they rest in peace together forever. The family.

