Obituaries

ARRIGO. On January 15, CARMEN née Vincenti, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Ralph and leaves to mourn her loving children Robert and his wife Marina, Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona; her treasured grandchildren, Alan, Andrew, Sarah, Rebecca, Francesca, Thomas, Edward and Michael, and their respective spouses; together with her great-grandchildren, Emily, Luke, Sebastien, Bettina, Max, Ben, Oliver, the two Samuels, George, Marcus and Jade; her sister-in-law Erminia Amato, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and her dedicated carers Joy and Natasha. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Malta Parkinson’s will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MATHE. On January 4, JOACHIM (known as Jochen), at the age of 84, passed away peacefully in Rendsburg, Germany, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Pauline, his son Alexander and Mirjam, his loving grandchildren Maia and Raphael, his in-laws Myriam and her husband Anthony Spiteri Debono, Joseph, Georgina, Rita and her husband Thomas Smith, Michael, Justin and his wife Daniela, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Tuesday, January 18, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said in English at 4pm, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija. Instead of flowers, donations on his behalf to the Diocesan Caritas, Gozo, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL SULLIVAN. Treasured memories of my mother LILIAN, née Critien and father GEORGE on their anni-versaries. May they rest in peace together forever. The family.

GATT – ANNA, née Briffa. Loving and unfading memories on the 22nd anniversary of her passing three months after her mother, Lilian’s tragic death. Sadly missed by Vivian and their sons, Mark and Bobby, her brother, Edward, her sister, Joanna and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRIMA – GIOVANNA. In loving memory of a dear sister on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Joseph and Vincent and their families.

KELLY – EDWARD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, on the 49th anniversary of his death. Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Patricia and Aida and her husband Neville as well as his grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of THERESA, a beloved mother and grand-mother so fondly remembered on the anniversary of her death. Her family.

