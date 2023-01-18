Obituary

AQUILINA. On January 16, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, JOSEPH, of Siġġiewi, aged 85, former draughtsman at Malta Drydocks, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Romilda, his children Ray and his wife Karen, Marisa, Etienne and his wife Claudia, his grandchildren Matthew Luke, Shaun, Ella and Sophie, his brother and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 18, at 1.30pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, instead of flowers, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the carers from Commcare over the past year, the carers, nursing staff, physiotherapists, doctors and all other health care professionals at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital Wards 4 and 7 for their dedication and support.

In Memoriam

ELLUL SULLIVAN. Treasured memories of my mother LILIAN, née Critien and father GEORGE on their anniversaries. May they rest in peace together forever. The family.

EYNAUD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the first anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his son Pierre and wife Vanessa and his grandson Luke, his brother Charles and his wife Carmen, his sister Anna Caruana Scicluna, nephews and nieces and their respective families. Deep in our heart you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – ANNA, née Briffa. Loving and unfading memories on the 23rd anniversary of her passing, three months after her mother, Lilian’s tragic death. Sadly missed by her sons Mark and Bobby, her brother Edward, her sister, Joanna and their families. Always in our prayers.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of THERESA, a beloved mother and grandmother so fondly remembered on the anniversary of her death. Her family.

In loving memory of JOSEPH SANT a very dear father and grandfather, today being the 28th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children Anna and Filiberto Urso, Myriam and Charles Mercieca, Tonio and Gina Sant, Victoria and Charles Sargent, his treasured grandchildren Alexia, Lara, Tara, Martina, Andrea, Amy, Yanica, their respective spouses/partners and his beloved great-grandchildren, Emma, Julian, Philippa, Sophie and Emily. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

