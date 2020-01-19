Obituaries

DARMANIN. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, THOMAS, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his children Paula and her husband Emanuel, Marlena and her husband Alfred, Anna and her husband Joseph, Monica and her husband Joseph, Ġorġ, Steve and his wife Roseanne, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, at 1.45pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest

KOENIG. On January 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, PETER, aged 77, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Marion Calleja, his devoted daughter Judith and her partner Geoff Parris, his precious grandson Axel, his stepson Etienne Calleja and his wife Henriette. He is also mourned by his sister Ingrid and her husband Dieter Liberty, his brother Ralf Koenig and his wife Karen and his in-laws Joe and his wife Margaret Camilleri, Joannie and her husband Augusto Nicoli, Doreen and her husband Joe Saliba. Dear to his heart were his nieces and nephews Inga, Andre, Dirk, Alexandra, Alex and Francesco, his best friend Charlie Sant and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, January 21, at 1.30pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by private interment at Mosta cemetery. Fly high dear Peter! Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA ROSA. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, of St Julian’s, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marion, his daughter Joanna, his grandson Daniel and his girlfriend Christabel, his in-laws Victor and Hettie and their families, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, January 20, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, entrance upper gate. Donations to MS Society Malta and Sr Hilary Warrington, Klarissi Gozo would be appreciated. The family reserved free parking at The Marriott Hotel (ex-Le Meridien Hotel) lower part entrance underground parking. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONTANARO. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCES, of Sliema, at the age of 92, widow of Chev. Anthony Montanaro, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted children Josette and Walter Casolani, Godwin and Patricia, Alex and Marianne, Alan and Gaby and her daughter-in-law Rosette, widow of her son Gerald. Also her grandchildren Ian, Dianne, John, Veronica, Jean Marc, Lee Ann, Michael, Steve, Malcolm, Anthony and Rebecca, her great-grandchildren, her sister Rhoda (Sr Patricia) Crockford, her brother Dunstan and Natalie Crockford, and Norbert and Angela Crockford, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carers Mielyn and Evangeline, her relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 20, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Caritas will be greatly appreciated. Lord Grant her eternal rest.

RANSLEY. On January 17, Chev. MARK went to meet the risen Lord at the age of 65. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Brigitte, her children Chantelle and her fiancé Thomas, Glen and his partner Chantrez, his daughter Rebecca and her husband Olivier, his grandchildren James, William and Amy, his brothers Neville, Gordon, Philip and John and their spouses, his parents-in-law Victoria and Edward Brownrigg, his in-laws and their families, his nephews, nieces and cousins, his business associates and his friends, especially Louis and Sonia.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 21 at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THOMAS. On December 28, 2019, CARMELINA née Zerafa, formerly from Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 86. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Clive, her daughter Catherine Taylor, her sons Michael and Kevin, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters and their families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Thursday, January 23, at 3pm for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

ZAHRA. On Saturday, January 18, RITA, née Parnis, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Ġorġ, her son Joseph and his wife Doreen, née Demicoli, her son George and her daughter Joanna and her husband Stefan Bonello, her grandchildren Julia and Nick, Craig and Keith, her sisters and brothers, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, at 3.30pm, at Mosta parish church, followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIO GRIMA, who died in the UK on December 31, 2019, will be said at Our Lady of Lourdes chapel, Floriana, on Friday, January 24, at 6.30pm. The participation of relatives and friends is appreciated.

On the ninth anniversary of the death of Dr GEORGE J. HYZLER, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, January 19, at noon, at St John Bosco Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Cherished memories of our wonderful mother. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GISA, on the sixth anniversary of her death. Her daughter Veronica, her son Edmund and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In ever loving memory of PHILIP, former director of the Department of Libraries and Archives, on the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria and his children Daniel and his wife Vanessa, David Joseph and his wife Luisa, and Marika and her fiancé Matteos. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 20, at 6.30pm, at the Mosta Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven. Family and friends are invited to attend.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – Dr FERDINAND CASSAR TORREGGIANI (Ferdy), on Sunday, January 26, 2020, being the first anniversary of his passing away. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 10.15am. The attendance of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

CAUCHI – NATHALIE. January 19, 1986. Remembered by her mother Josephine, her sisters Lourdes, Michelle, Denise, her brother Publius, spouses, nephews and nieces and friends.



CHALMERS. In fondest memory of MARY and RONNIE (19.01.2005 and 11.12.1989 respectively) on the anniversaries of their passing away to a better life. Always remembered by their daughters Monica, Margaret, Marie-Therese, Patricia and family.

HYZLER – GEORGE J. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and brother on the ninth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Vera, George, Karl and Mario and their respective families.

MIFSUD – FRANZ MIFSUD, M.A., Dip.Tch. Ar. Assosc. Univ. London. We do not need a special day to remember you, for we have never forgotten you. Your wife Marie Anne, daughter Veronique and family and Erik.

MOFFETT. Fond memories of ANTONIA, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 17th anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Maurice, Mercedes, Lynne and James.

RIZZO – MARGARET ROSE. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Noel, Bernadette, Julia, Stephen and Melanie, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAHRA – RAYMOND. Unforgettable memories of a much loved father and husband on the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered everyday by his children Fr Aaron Zahra O.P and Amy and her husband Mark and their son Gianni and his wife Jane.

