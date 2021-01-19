Obituaries

FLETCHER. On January 15, SUSAN ELIZABETH passed away with dignity and courage in Gozo. She will be much missed by children Amalie and Christopher and partner Hans Wijnberg. Funeral to be held at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija, on Friday, January 22, at 10am.

MUSCAT. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, BEATRICE née Camilleri, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Salvino, her son Kenneth and her daughter Lorraine, wife of Robert Vassallo, her grandson Timothy, her sister Cettina and her husband Joseph Buttigieg, her brother Spiro and his wife Jackie, her sister-in-law Mary and her husband Mario Grech, her nephews and nieces Rosanne, Oliver, Marisa, Louise, Frances, Catherine, Michelle, Melita, Vince, David, Veronique, Yvette, Giselle, Melina and Marthese, and their families, the Vassallo and Mifsud families, other relatives and numerous friends who have been in her life in different ways, in a special way Lourdes Barry, who has been a faithful and caring friend for Bice and her family for many years, Bro Saviour Gatt, Fr Salvino Spagnol and Fr Pasquale Magro. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20, at 10am for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 10.30am followed by interment at San Leone cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations for the Cause of Sanctification of Brother Louis Camilleri F.S.C., Servant of God, brother of Beatrice, will be appreciated. Please send any donations to Dar tal-Freres, Gżira. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Remembering our wonderful mother today and every day. So deeply missed and loved. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

RIZZO – MARGARET ROSE. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her husband Noel, her children Bernadette, Julia, Stephen and Melanie, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

URPANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOSIE, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jojo, children Giselle, Brigitte, Michelle, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandson. Nothing changes, we miss you just as much today as the day you passed away. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

