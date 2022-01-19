Obituaries

ARRIGO. On January 15, CARMEN née Vincenti, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Ralph and leaves to mourn her loving children Robert and his wife Marina, Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona; her treasured grandchildren, Alan, Andrew, Sarah, Rebecca, Francesca, Thomas, Edward and Michael, and their respective spouses; together with her great-grandchildren, Emily, Luke, Sebastien, Bettina, Max, Ben, Oliver, the two Samuels, George, Marcus and Jade; her sister-in-law Erminia Amato, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and her dedicated carers Joy and Natasha. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Wednesday, January 19, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Malta Parkinson’s will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DOWLING. On January 13, at her home in London, NATASHA, suddenly passed away to eternal life, aged 42. She leaves to mourn her untimely loss her widowed father James, her siblings Shakyra (Sharon) and Crysta, her brother-in-law Ian Darmanin, her nieces and nephews Ella, Gavin, Sophia and Emmanuelle, her uncle Claude and his wife Rita, her aunt Catherine and her husband Bill, her uncle Andrew; her uncle John and her uncle Chris, her aunty Carmen, widow of the late Paul Dowling, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will take place on Sunday, January 23, at Our Lady, Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 5pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Epilepsy Society, Msida, will be greatly appreciated. The service in London will take place on Friday, January 28, at St Marylebone Crematorium, East End Road, Finchley, London, N2 0RZ, at 11am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONNA. On January 15, MARIA, widow of the late Enoch, former Commissioner of Police, aged 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved daughter Nathalie and her husband Joseph, her dearest son Enoch, her loving grandchildren Alastair and his fiancée Anna, Carolyn and her husband André, her treasured great-grandchildren Nathan and Michael, her sisters Carmen, Sylvia, Jane, Rita, Anna and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 20, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Cherished memories of our beloved mother who lives on in our hearts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven. Divided, with but half a heart, till we shall meet and never part.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother. Today the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARBARO-SANT MARCHESE DI SAN GIORGIO. The Noble ARTHUR. Ex Co-ordinator Beatification Cause Blessed M. Adeodata Pisani, OSB, on the 21st anniversary since his passing away.

Those we love, don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day.

Fondly remembered by his wife Emily, children Giovanni and Christine, Cecilia and Hugo Agius Muscat, Isabella, Antonella and Pierre Galea, Rosalia and Anthony Camilleri, grandchildren and grand­daughter. May he rest in peace. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Monday, January 24, at 7.30am at St Mary’s Basilica, Mosta.

COOKE. In honoured memory of my parents WILLIAM and EILEEN on this 100th anniversary of mum’s birth, January 19, 1922. Soave sia il vento, tranquilla sia l’onda.

URPANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOSIE, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jojo, children Giselle, Brigitte and Michelle, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandson. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Nothing changes, we miss you just as much today as the day you passed away. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.