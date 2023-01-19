Obituaries

MAMO. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAOLINA, of Guardamangia, widow of Mikele, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Philip and his partner Tanya, Simon and his wife Nina and Mark and his wife Kerstin, her grandchildren Ganni, Leon-Vito and Odin, her sister Vanna, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, January 21, at 7.30am for Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANGION. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DAMASCENA, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She was loved and will be missed by her husband Ninu, her children Joan wife of Michael Caruana, Catherine widow of Joseph Bonnici, Joan widow of her son Joe, Reno and his wife Rita and Charles and his wife Lourdes, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Mary widow of her brother Vincent, the brother and sister of her husband, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, January 19, at 2pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die since the demise of LOUIS OLIVIERI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, January 21, at 6.30pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. The attendance of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Cherished memories of our beloved mother who lives on in our hearts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven. Divided, with but half a heart, till we shall meet and never part.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah.

URPANI. In loving memory of JOSIE, a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jojo, daughters Giselle, Brigitte and Michelle and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of ARTHUR BARBARO-SANT MARCHESE DI SAN GIORGIO ex Coordinator Beatification Cause M. Adeodata Pisani OSB today, the 22nd anniversary since his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today Thursday 19th January at 7.30am at the Rotunda, Mosta. Never forgotten by his wife Emily, his children Giovanni, Cecilia, Isabella, Antonella and Rosalie, their respective families, relatives and friends. Dear Arthur, God has you in His keeping. We have you in our hearts. So rest in peace in God’s loving care.

In loving memory of Dr GEORGE JOHN HYZLER a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather today being the 12th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his sons George, Karl and Mario and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

