Obituaries

AQUILINA. On January 17, MONA, née Grima, aged 103, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Robert and his wife Audrey, her grandchildren Karl and his wife Louise, Ira and her husband John Carbone, her great-grandchildren whom she loved so much, Tara, Thomas, Martha, Ben and Mattie, her sister Contessa Enid Preziosi, her nieces Olivia, Ilona, Lauren, Anna and Christina, her nephews Michael and Josef, her family in Canada, the Xuereb family, her sister-in-law Grace Aquilina, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Friday, January 19, at the Divine Mercy church, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Simblija Care Home and Fr Julian Cassar for their love and care.

CAMILLERI. On January 15, RITA, widow of Louis, aged 93, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marselle, wife of Servolo Delicata, Pat, wife of Louis Zammit Mangion, and Ray, husband of Silvana, her grand­children and their families, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 22, at 8am, for the Holy Family parish church, Iklin, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the nuns and staff at Apap Institute and the staff at A&E and Ward M2, Mater Dei Hospital, for their care and dedication.

MICALLEF TRIGONA. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Magistrate Dr ANTONIO MICALLEF TRIGONA, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Angele née Martin, his loving daughters Krista and her partner Calvin Briffa, Stephanie and her husband Mario Fountain, his precious granddaughter Elizabeth, his sister Gabriella and her husband Nicola Pratellesi, his in-laws Josette, Edward, William and his wife Romina, and Peter, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 19, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESE, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Leslie and Tonia, Doris, Ben and Isabel, Louise, widow of Anthony Pace Bardon, Joe and Frances, Antoinette and Walter Caruana, her greatly beloved grandchildren Fleur, Joy, Andrew, Diana, Nikki, Michael, Roberta and Christina, Mark and James, her great-grandchildren Timmy, Max, Jack, George, Daniel, Emma, Nicholas, Julia, Catherine, Seb, Ella, Hannah and Nina, her sister-in-law Helen Vassallo, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said at St Cajetan parish church (San Gejtanu), Ħamrun, tomorrow, Saturday, January 20, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORPIANO. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, WINNIE, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Victor, Alex and Gaby, Simone and Martin Zammit, John and Suzanne; her grandchildren Charlotte, Giancarlo and Tiziana, Marie José and Fabio and their son Michele, Paul and Karen, and Giuliana and Sam; her nephews and nieces, her sisters-in-law, her cousins, other friends and relatives. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 20, for St Julian’s parish church, where a Mass of Joy præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, preceded by the blessing. The Mass will be followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but charitable donations to the Monastery of St Clare, Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s SGN 9020, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WISMAYER. On January 18 at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Margaret née Busuttil, his loving daughter Patricia and her husband Norbert Ellul, his son Francesco and his wife Angie, his precious grandchildren Luke, Stephen and Rebecca, his sisters Maryanne, Hilda, Benardett and their respective families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 20 for Carmelite parish church Balluta. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the occasion of a month from the passing of CECILIA DEGAETANO, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 20 at 6pm at the chapel of the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – ELIZABETH. Treasured memories of our most precious and beloved mother on the 45th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed every day. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

BONNICI. In ever loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother OLGA on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love. Henry, Mireille, Marisha, Steven, Conrad, and Ilona.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of HARRY, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with love by his brother Noel, his sisters Maria and Terry, his in-laws, his nephews and nieces and their families. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest. The 6.30pm Mass at Lija parish church will be offered for his repose.

URPANI. In loving memory of JOSIE, a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Jojo, daughters Giselle, Brigitte and Michelle and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of ARTHUR BARBARO-SANT MARCHESE DI SAN GIORGIO ex Coordinator Beatification Cause M. Adeodata Pisani OSB today, the 23rd anniversary since his demise, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, 19th January at 6pm at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Never forgotten by his wife Emily, his children Giovanni and Christine, Cecilia and Hugo Agius Muscat, Isabella, Antonella and Pierre Galea, Rosalie and Anthony Camilleri, their families, relatives and friends. Those we love don’t go away; They walk beside us every day. May God grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of EMMANUEL 'BILLY' FORMOSA on the 16th anniversary of his meeting with Christ the Redeemer. “Death has left a vacant place, This world can never fill, The happy hours we once enjoyed, How sweet the memory still.” Remembered and dearly missed by Nikolina, Darren Emanuel, Alison and Owen, William and Martina. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 20th January at 8am at Sant' Andrija Chapel, Mosta. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

