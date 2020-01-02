Obituaries

MERCIECA. On Sunday, December 22, at Karin Grech Hospital, LUCY, widow of Joseph, and previously widow of Anthony Camilleri, resident of Sacro Cuor parish, Sliema, most of her life and latterly at Villa Messina, Rabat, passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Angela Camilleri, her son Albert Camilleri, her daughter Joanne and her husband Guy Mahoney, her son Joseph Camilleri and his wife Nancy née Azzopardi; her grandchildren Nella, Thea and Zak, Sharon and Gillian, and Matthew; her great-grand children and other relatives. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Dominic and The Blessed Virgin church in Rabat tomorrow, Friday, January 3, at 9am. The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Messina for their care and support. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On December 29, at her daughter’s home, JOSEPHINE, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. She now joins her late husband Francis, she will always be loved and remembered by her children Godwin, Maria, Martin, Joseph, George and their spouses, her grandchildren and her respective relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, January 3, at 2.30pm, for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of our beloved JO, today the 35th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Jimmy and Carolyn.

BORG BARTOLO. In loving memory of my husband JOE on the anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Imelda. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Friday, January 3, at 7pm, at the chapel of the Risen Christ, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. Today the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela, her nephew baby Alexander, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Thursday, January 2, at 7.30pm, at Sant’Antnin, Birkirkara (near Birkirkara police station). Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of LOLLIE, today being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Peter Paul, her sons, daughters and their families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a dear and beloved brother, today the 12th anni-versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace and rest. All his relatives and friends are kindly asked to remember him in their daily prayers. The 10.30am Mass being said on Sunday, January 5, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

RADMILLI – LOUIS. In loving memory of our dear father on the fourth anniversary of his demise. David, Victor and Suzanne.

