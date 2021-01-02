In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of our beloved JO, today the 36th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and minds. Jimmy and Carolyn.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE née Busuttil – January 2, 2014. On the seventh anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, Sean and Daniela, her nephew Alexander, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Till we meet again.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of LOLLIE, today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Peter Paul, her sons, daughters and their families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 5.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a dear and beloved brother, today the 13th anni-versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace and rest. All his relatives and friends are kindly asked to remember him in their daily prayers. The 7pm Mass being said today, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

SAMMUT – Mr Justice VICTOR. In loving memory of a very loving uncle on the 33rd anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Never forgotten and always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

