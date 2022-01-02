Obituaries

CASSAR. On December 28, at his residence in Attard, LAWRENCE of Attard, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Doreen, his sons Stefan and David, his mother Marianna, his brother Lewis and sister Amy their families and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 3, at Attard parish church, at 9am. Donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JOHNSON. On December 30, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, CHARLES former RMA and a great lover of the Scout Movement passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn of his great loss, his daughter M’Rose and her children Erika and her husband Roderick, Sergio and his wife Maryanne, Maria widow of his son Saviour and their children, Claire and her husband Mark, Gordon and Elaine, Amanda and her husband Mark, Ann and Chris together with his great-grandchildren Kieron, Kimberly, Kurt, Shyanne, Nathan, Mythyan and Andre. His brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, January 3, at 7.30am, for Msida parish church, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the RMA Association grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THORNTON. On December 31, JOSEPHINE, widow of Saviour, from Gudja, residing at Marsascala, aged 87, passed peacefully away at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen, Freddy, Geoffrey and his wife Cathie, her grandchild Tassia, her brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Tuesday, January 4, at 9am for St Mary parish church, Gudja, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of our dearest JO, today the 37th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and minds. Jimmy and Carolyn.

BONELLO. Treasured memories of ROSE, a dear wife, mother and grandmother. On the fourth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Maria and Alan, Victoria and Pierandrea, Julian and Sebastian.

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA, on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers Helen, husband Vincent and family.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, Sean and Daniela, her nephews Alexander and baby Zachary, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, January 3, at 6.45pm, at Sant’Antnin church, Birkirkara (near Birkirkara police station). Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

DARMANIN. In Loving Memory of IRENE on the fourth anniversary of her Demise. Always missed by her beloved partner of nearby 50 years, John Camilleri, her daughter Louise and her husband Joseph, her son Charles and his wife Sandrina, her brother David and his wife Ursula, her grandchildren and her loving companion Benna Farrugia. May she rest in everlasting peace.

FENECH. Treasured memories of JOE on the second anniversary of his passing away. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran artist. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Miriam, his children Mario, Marco and Joséf and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a dear and beloved brother, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The 10.30am Mass being said today, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

SAMMUT – Mr Justice VICTOR. In loving memory of a very loving uncle on the 34th anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Never forgotten and always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

SMITH – YOLANDA. Treasured memories on the 21st anniversary of her demise. She is fondly remembered by her children Blanche, Cecilia and Pat, her in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE – MARY, née Cini. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Joe, Noel, Tonio, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – ALFRED. Cherished memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, Thursday, January 6, being the fourth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

So rest in peace,

Dear Fred,

And thanks for all you’ve done.

We pray that God has given you,

The crown you’ve truly won.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Therese née Sammut and his children Caroline and Adrian, Steve and Louise, Claudine and Philip and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT LUPI. Remembering my darling REBECCA on the first anniversary of her passing away. May she be dancing with the angels and painting the heavens with the colours she loved so much. Always in our thoughts and prayers. We miss her so much. Granny.

