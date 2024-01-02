Obituary

VASSALLO AGIUS. On December 31, at St James Hospital, Sliema, Dr PAUL VASSALLO AGIUS, former Director of Paediatrics, widower of Miriam née Camilleri, from Rabat residing in Balzan, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his children Joseph and his wife Patricia, Suzanne and her husband Bruce, Robert and his partner Claudine, his grandchildren Max, Hannah, Nicholas and Rebecca, his sisters Doris widow of Benny Sciberras, Melita and her husband Nicholas Zammit, Stella widow of his brother Carmel, Joe widower of his sister Tessie, his nephews and nieces, his cat Tigger, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3 at 2.15pm for the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank his dedicated carer Jemelyn, as well as all the doctors and nurses and the caring staff at the Imperial Residential Home, and St James Hospital for their care and attention shown throughout. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of our beloved JO, today the 39th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Jimmy and Carolyn.

BONELLO. Treasured memories of ROSE, a dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the sixth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Maria and Alan, Victoria and Pierandrea, Julian, Sebastian and Vittorio.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the 10th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean, her sister-in-law Daniela, her dear nephews Alexander and Zachary, her grandmother Doris Borg, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Saturday, January 6, at 6pm, at the Holy Family church, Iklin. Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of LOLLIE on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Fondly remembered by her children Geraldine, Mark, Marika, Joanna, Dominic, Louise and their respective families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, January 2, 6.30pm at Ibraġ parish church.

NAUDI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a dear and beloved brother, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Today’s 9.30am mass, being said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SMITH – YOLANDA. Treasured memories on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. She is fondly remembered by her children Blanche, Cecilia and Pat, her in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam In loving memory of our beloved RUDOLPH ZAMMIT today the 30th anniversary of his tragic death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondest love, dad and your brother Claude. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.