Obituaries

CALI. On January 18, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, INES, of Gżira, aged 94. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmelo and his wife Clementina, Tessie and her husband Joe, Maria widow of Anthony, John and his wife Vivienne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

KOENIG. On January 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, PETER, aged 77, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Marion Calleja, his devoted daughter Judith and her partner Geoff Parris, his precious grandson Axel, his step-son Etienne Calleja and his wife Henriette. He is also mourned by his sister Ingrid and her husband Dieter Liberty, his brother Ralf Koenig and his wife Karen and his in-laws Joe and his wife Margaret Camilleri, Joannie and her husband Augusto Nicoli, Doreen and her husband Joe Saliba. Dear to his heart were his niece Inga, and Andre and Dirk, Alexandra and Alex, Francesco Nicoli, and his best friend Charlie Sant, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life ceremony will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, at 1.30pm, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by private interment at Mosta Cemetery. Fly high dear Peter! Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONTANARO. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCES, of Sliema, at the age of 92, widow of Chev. Anthony Montanaro, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted children Josette and Walter Casolani, Godwin and Patricia, Alex and Marianne, Alan and Gaby and her daughter-in-law Rosette, widow of her son Gerald. Also her grandchildren Ian, Dianne, John, Veronica, Jean Marc, Lee Ann, Michael, Steve, Malcolm, Anthony and Rebecca, her great grand-children, her sister Rhoda (Sr Patricia) Crockford, her brother Dunstan and Natalie Crockford, and Norbert and Angela Crockford, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carers Mielyn and Evangeline, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, January 20, at 2pm, at Stella Maris Parish Church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Caritas will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RANSLEY. On January 17, Chev. MARK went to meet the risen Lord at the age of 65. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Brigitte, her children Chantelle and her fiancé Thomas, Glen and his partner Chantrez, his daughter Rebecca and her husband Olivier, his grandchildren James, William and Amy, his brothers Neville, Gordon, Philip and John and their spouses, his parents-in-law Victoria and Edward Brownrigg, his in-laws and their families, his nephews, nieces and cousins, his business associates and his friends, especially Louis and Sonia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – MARIA STELLA, née Borg. Fondest and treasured memories of a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Antonella and partner Jean, her son John and wife Claudia, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARTOLO PARNIS – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Patricia, his children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA DINGLI – STELLA. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving mother, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her son Noel. May she rest in peace.

CLARE – WILLIAM. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our dear brother ARTHUR who passed away 11 years ago on January 18. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Eldred, Joyce and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. Fondest memories of a dear brother-in-law, on the first anniversary of his passing to Life Everlasting. Sadly missed, Robert.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law, on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Very sadly missed. Maris.

SCICLUNA – LUKI, 20.1.2005. Memories are timeless treasures of the heart. Monica, Salvinu, Nanette and Paul.

