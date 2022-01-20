Obituaries

EYNAUD. On Tuesday, January 18, PROF. JOSEPH EYNAUD passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen née Coppini, his loving son Pierre and his wife Vanessa, as well as his treasured grandson Luke. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother Charles and his wife Carmen née Xuereb, his sister Anna Caruana Scicluna, widow of Dr Joseph Caruana Scicluna, his sisters-in-law Annthese Galea, Dorianne Grixti and her husband John, his brothers-in-law Joseph and his wife Sandra, Raymond and his wife Elaine, as well as his many nephews and nieces, friends, colleagues and his students whom he taught with passion and dedication throughout his distinguished career. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Friday, January 21, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of the Lord.

MIFSUD. On January 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, BLANCHE, widow of Costantino of Birkirkara, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Stephen and his wife Agnes and Helen, widow of Manuel Cassar, her grandchildren Stephen-John and his partner Ariana, David and Christine and her partner Marc, her great-grandson Paul, in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Friday, January 21, at 1.30pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO PARNIS – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Patricia, his children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother, on the third anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love, Henry, Mireille, Marisha, Steven, Conrad and Ilona.

CLARE – WILLIAM. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Remembering also our dear brother ARTHUR who passed away 13 years ago on January 18. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Eldred, Joyce and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GALEA – EDDIE (Auto electrician from Floriana). Cherished memories of a dear father, today the 59th anniversary of his passing. His children Margaret, Noel and Carmen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HARRIS. In ever loving memory of HAROLD, a beloved father and grandfather. Fondly remembered on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandy, Fiona, Tatti and George.

LA FERLA – MARGARET. On the first anniversary of her passing away and joining her husband Effie. Forever in our hearts, her daughter Frieda, grandchildren Michela and Jacques and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest in heaven.

MUSCAT. In tender loving memory of Perit TONY MUSCAT, who passed on to eternal life three years ago. So very loved and greatly missed by his wife Elspeth, his sons Duncan and Keith, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Thursday, January 20, at 8am and 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Treasured memories of Tony, a Beautiful Soul, memories that pick us up and keep us moving forward. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. In fondest memory of a dear brother-in-law, on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed, Robert.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. Unfading fond memories of a dear brother-in-law, today the third anniversary of his passing. In my thoughts and prayers. Maris.

PACE. In loving memory of ALFRED on the first anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Grace, daughters Sandra and Angela, together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

