Obituaries

BIANCHI. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, DOLLY of Qormi, widow of George, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Octavia and her husband Etienne, Rosabelle and her husband Paul, Donatella and her husband Emmanuel, her grandson Mikael, her sisters, in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On January 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, HARRY, former mayor of Żebbuġ, Gozo, aged 78, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Never forgotten by his sister Maria, with whom he lived, his brother Noel and his wife Maryanne, his sister Terry and her husband Karm Meli and Maria, widow of his brother Joseph, his nephews and nieces Louise, Henriette, Francesco, Joseph, Victoria and their spouses, Joseph Meli, his great-nephews and great-nieces Oliver, Anton, Gaia, Marta, Enrico, Federica, Jerome and Anselm, whom he loved so much. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 21 at 9.30am for Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the mission of Bishop Giovanni Cefai – Prelatura San Ġakbu Appostlu, Huancane, Peru – will be appreciated. He has not gone far, he has gone to God and God is very near.

MAMO. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAOLINA, of Guardamangia, widow of Mikele, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Philip and his partner Tanya, Simon and his wife Nina and Mark and his wife Kerstin, her grandchildren Ganni, Leon-Vito and Odin, her sister Vanna, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 21, at 7.30am for Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, PHILIP GODWIN, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved and caring wife Maryanne, his sister Doris, widow of Albert Galea, Iris, widow of Norman Thirkettle, Glayds, widow of Anthony Bonello, Marisa, widow of Arthur Cordina, Antoinette and her husband George Borg and Helen, widow of his brother Joseph, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 21, at 2pm, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family crypt at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the trigesima die since the demise of LOUIS OLIVIERI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO PARNIS – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Patricia, his children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, OLGA, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed and remembered with much love, Henry, Mireille, Marisha, Steven, Conrad and Ilona.

CLARE – WILLIAM. In memory of our beloved father on the 34th anniversary since his passing away. Remembering also our dear brother Arthur who left us 14 years ago on January 18. Sadly missed by Eldred and Joyce, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GALEA – EDDIE (auto electrician from Floriana). Cherished memories of a dear father, today the 60th anniversary of his passing. Now joined by his wife Carmen and his son Joseph. His children Margaret, Noel and Carmen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HARRIS. In ever loving memory of HAROLD, a beloved father and grandfather, fondly remembered on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandy, Fiona, Tatti and George.

MUSCAT. In tender loving memory of Perit TONY MUSCAT, who passed on to eternal life four years ago. So very loved and greatly missed by his wife Elspeth, his sons Duncan and Keith and Nicole, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, January 20, at 6.30pm, and on Sunday, January 22 at 12.15pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

Treasured memories of Tony, a beautiful soul,

Memories that pick us up and keep us moving forward.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. In fondest memory of a dear brother-in-law on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed. Nancy, Marcelle, Marlen, Maris and Robert.

SULLIVAN – Treasured memories of our beloved KEVIN on this first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. May he rest in eternal peace. His mother Monica, his brother Trevor and his wife Angela, his sisters Marica and her husband Gerrard Vassallo and Elizabeth, his niece and nephews Sarah, Thomas and Jeremy.

SULLIVAN – KEVIN. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his death. His daughters Victoria, wife of Andrew, Lea and Fiona. His precious grandchildren Alice and Joseph. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of EMMANUEL ‘Billy’ FORMOSA on the 15th anniversary of his meeting with Christ the Redeemer. “Death has left a vacant place; This world can never fill; The happy hours we once enjoyed; How sweet the memory still.” Remembered and dearly missed by Nikolina, Darren Emanuel, Alison and Owen, William and Martina. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, 20th January at 6pm at Sant’ Andrija chapel, Mosta. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

