Obituaries

ELLUL. On January 18, at Rabat Community, Sr ALBERT, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sister, Bernadette, her dear nephews Omar, Malek, Yosef, Ismail, her dear niece Rebecca and their families, her cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, January 22, at 8.30am at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja (for children in care), 25, Mediatrix Square, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESE, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Leslie and Tonia, Doris, Ben and Isabel, Louise widow of Anthony Pace Bardon, Joe and Frances, Antoinette and Walter Caruana, her greatly beloved grandchildren Fleur, Joy, Andrew, Diana, Nikki, Michael, Roberta and Christina, Mark and James, her great-grandchildren Timmy, Max, Jack, George, Daniel, Emma, Nicholas, Julia, Catherine, Seb, Ella, Hannah and Nina, her sister-in-law Helen Vassallo, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said at St Cajetan parish church (San Gejtanu), Ħamrun, today, Saturday, January 20, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the occasion of a month from the passing of CECILIA DEGAETANO, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be held today, Saturday, January 20 at 6pm at the chapel of the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO PARNIS – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – OLGA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter Paul, Veronica, Anthony, Julian and Hannah. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HARRIS. In ever loving memory of HAROLD, a beloved father and grandfather, fondly remembered on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandy, Fiona, Tatti and George.

MUSCAT. In tender loving memory of Perit TONY MUSCAT, who passed on to eternal life five years ago today. So very loved and greatly missed by his wife Elspeth, his sons Duncan and Keith, and Nicole, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, January 20, at 9am and 6.30pm, and tomorrow, Sunday, January 21 at 12.15pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

Treasured memories of Tony are forever in our hearts.

Nothing can ever take away a love the heart holds dear.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT – Perit TONY MUSCAT. In fondest memory of a dear brother-in-law on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed, Robert.

SPITERI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, née Saliba, a dear mother and grandmother fondly remembered today and every day, on the first anniversary of her passing away. She remains deep in our hearts and in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her children Claire, Marco and Martina, grandchildren Jake and Ruth, Neil and Harry, her brothers and sisters, family, and friends. To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – JOSEPHINE, née Saliba. On the first anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her brothers and sisters Alphonse and Joe, Lilian, Tessie and Carmen and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – Treasured memories of our beloved KEVIN on this second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. May he rest in eternal peace. His mother Monica, his brother Trevor and his wife Angela, his sisters Marica and her husband Gerrard and Elizabeth, along with his niece and nephews Sarah, Thomas and Jeremy.

SULLIVAN – KEVIN. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his death. His daughters Victoria wife of Andrew, and Fiona. His precious grandchildren Alice and Joseph. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam Dr GEORGE JOHN HYZLER In loving memory of a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life Fondly remembered by his children George, Karl and Mario and their respective families Lord, grant him eternal rest

