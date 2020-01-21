Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On January 20, BRADA, née Di Lello, at her residence, aged 88, passed away peacefully. Brada will be remembered by everyone for her energy and love for life. She leaves to mourn her loss her three children, Giovanna, Roger and Effie, their spouses Louis, Sabine and Claudia, and her beloved granddaughter Greta Giulia. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On January 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sr DORIS, aged 83, went to meet her Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, her brothers and sisters Sr Maria Carmela, OC, in Italy, Joseph and his wife Maria, Tessie, Charlie and his wife Mary, Maria widow of Alfred, Salvina widow of Espedito, Moses and his wife Bonnie in Canada, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 21, at 9.30am, for the chapel of the Arch-bishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. On January 19, JOSEPH of Floriana and residing in Birkirkara, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, January 23, at 7.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI. On January 19, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ELIAS, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Rita, his children Doreen, Robert and Brian and their partners, his brother Alfred and his wife Joyce, his sister Ersilia other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, January 21, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, followed by inter-ment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

URPANI. On January 19, JOSIE, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Jojo née Cuschieri, his children Giselle and Mario Vasta, Brigitte and Mario Cini and Michelle, his loving grandchildren Carlotta, Jordan, Seb, Anthea and Salvo and Thomas. He is also mourned by his brothers and sisters, Ronald and Josephine, Tessa and Victor Cachia, Winston and Joanna, Doreen Mangion, Anna and Alex Psaila, Martin, Christine and John Tabone, Carole and Tony Zammit Cutajar, hisin-laws Marlene, Helen and Louis Formosa, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, January 22, being the first anniversary of the passing away of MICHAEL BONNICI SOLER, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at the chapel of the Ursuline Creche, Sliema, at 6pm.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and greatly missed by his sister Alice, her husband Pierre, relatives and friends.

BONETT – ANNIE. Dear mum, thank you for all that you did for us. Continue to pray for us. Deeply missed by her daughter Carmen, relatives and friends. Eternal rest please give to her, O Lord.

CARUANA – HENRY. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord a year ago today. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Laura, his sons and spouses Claude and Nisha, Leon and Clara and his adorable grandchildren. A Mass in his re-membrance will be said today, at Ta’ L-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

CARUANA. In loving memory of MARGUERITE today the third anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto her, O Lord.

DEMAJO – THOMAS. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Tessie, his daughters Apollonia and his sons-in-law Leonard and Philip, and his grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

GALEA. Remembering our dear mother TERRY, especially today on the anniversary of her demise. Edgar, Antoine and Christine, and their families. May she rest in peace.

INGUANEZ – ALFRED. With fond memories of a beloved father on the 17th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Missed by John and Darlene, family and friends.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear mother LUCIA née Amato, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed by Vivienne, Godwin, Sandro and their families.

SCHEMBRI ADAMI – FRANZ, husband of the late Yvonne. Today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His four children Dr Sandro Schembri Adami, LL.D., Graziella, Aldo and Maria Luisa, wife of Marco Astrologo, and his five grandchildren Donna, Kyra, Giulia, Mia and Thomas. Today the 6am, 7am, 7.45am, 9.30am and 6.30pm Masses at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, will all be offered for the repose of his soul. Jesus, Mary, Joseph. Other prayers are solicited.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THOMAS, today the 36th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita and Elizabeth, his grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – POLLY. In loving memory of a dear mother, grand- mother and great-grandmother, especially today the 15th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

