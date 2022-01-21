Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On January 9, RACHEL née Cremona, passed away at the young age of 35, leaving behind her beloved husband Godfrey, her parents Alfred and Carmen and siblings, together with many other friends and family. She is now at peace. We invite you to join us for a commemoration of her life. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, January 22, at Siġġiewi parish church, at 3pm, followed by private interment. At Rachel’s request, kindly avoid wearing black if possible, instead opting for earthy colours. In accordance with her wishes, we ask that no flowers are sent. Instead a donation can be made to Hospice Malta, Balzan, via https://gogetfunding.com/rememberingrachel/. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

EYNAUD. On Tuesday, January 18, PROF. JOSEPH EYNAUD passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen née Coppini, his loving son Pierre and his wife Vanessa, as well as his treasured grandson Luke. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother Charles and his wife Carmen née Xuereb, his sister Anna Caruana Scicluna, widow of Dr Joseph Caruana Scicluna, his sisters-in-law Annthese Galea, Dorianne Grixti and her husband John, his brothers-in-law Joseph and his wife Sandra, Raymond and his wife Elaine, as well as his many nephews and nieces, friends, colleagues and his students whom he taught with passion and dedication throughout his distinguished career. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 21, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of the Lord.

GLAVINA. On January 18, in Vancouver, Canada, ROSEMARY née Bartoli, aged 94, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children Helen, Margaret, John, Paul, Andrew, Mark and David and their families; her sister Lilian Miceli-Farrugia, her brother Cecil Bartoli, her in-laws Jean Bartoli, Henry Dandria, Doreen Bartoli, Maryann Kissuan and Marlene Cefai, as well as her many nephews and nieces. May she rest in peace.

SAPIANO. On Wednesday 19, MARYROSE of Attard, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters, Marlene, widow of Charles Zammit, Paul and his wife Carmen, Marthese, Josette, Laurence and his wife Jacqueline, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 22, at 8.30am, for Santa Maria parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. On January 19, CARMELO sive Charles passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Tessie, his children Marika and her husband Frederik Van Venetien, Claire and her husband Anton Bartolo and his treasured grandchildren Frederique, Martin and Sara. He also leaves to mourn his sister Carmen Haig, Stella and her husband Louis Curmi, his brother-in-law Prof. John Rizzo Naudi, his sisters-in-law Doris Rizzo and Ivy Rizzo and all his beloved nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on January 22 for Msida parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am. Interment will take place at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 24th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and immensely missed by his sister Alice, her husband Pierre, relatives and friends.

CARUANA – HENRY. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord three years ago today. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Laura, his sons and spouses Claude and Nisha, Leon and Clara and his adorable grandchildren. A Mass will be said today, at Ta’ L-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm.

CARUANA. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the fifth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

DEMAJO – THOMAS. In memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his death. Sadly, missed by his wife Tessie, his daughter Apollonia and his sons-in-law, Leonard and Philip, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

GIORDANO – RONNIE. In ever loving memory of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Today is the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Jackie and Charles, Rita and Ronald, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

INGUANEZ – ALFRED. In loving memory on the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. John, Darlene and Nicholas.

SCHEMBRI ADAMI – FRANZ, husband of the late Yvonne. Today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His four children Dr Sandro Schembri Adami, LL.D., Graziella, Aldo and Maria Luisa, wife of Marco Astrologo, and his five grandchildren Donna, Kyra, Giulia, Mia and Thomas. Jesus, Mary, Joseph. Other prayers are solicited. The 6am, 7am, 7.45am and 9.30am Masses at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta will all be offered for the repose of his soul.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THOMAS, today the 38th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; his grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – POLLY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, on her 17th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.