Obituaries

DEBONO. On January 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, HARRY, former mayor of Żebbuġ, Gozo, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Never forgotten by his sister Maria, with whom he lived, his brother Noel and his wife Maryanne, his sister Terry and her husband Karm Meli and Maria, widow of his brother Joseph, his nephews and nieces Louise, Henriette, Francesco, Joseph, Victoria and their spouses, Joseph Meli, his great-nephews and great-nieces Oliver, Anton, Gaia, Marta, Enrico, Federica, Jerome and Anselm, whom he loved so much. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, January 21, at 9.30am, for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the mission of Bishop Giovanni Cefai – Prelatura San Ġakbu Appostlu, Huancane, Peru – will be appreciated. He has not gone far, he has gone to God and God is very near.

SAID. On January 19, ROSANNA, widow of Wilfred, aged 75, passed away peacefully. She was much loved and will be missed by her son Adrian, grandchildren Sofia and Federica, and their mother Vanessa, family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, January 21, at Stella Maris parish church, at 2pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 25th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and greatly missed by his sister Alice, her husband Pierre, relatives and friends.

CARUANA – HENRY. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord four years ago today. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Laura, his sons Claude and wife Nisha, Leon and his adorable grandchildren. A Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CARUANA. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the sixth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

DEMAJO – THOMAS. In memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Tessie, his daughter Apollonia and his sons-in-law, Leonard and Philip, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

INGUANEZ – ALFRED. In loving memory on the 20th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. John, Darlene and Nicholas.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THOMAS, today the 39th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; his grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – POLLY. In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 18th anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

In loving memory of our dear father CARMEL FENECH on the 10th anniversary of his demise, January 25, 2013. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his children Rita, Ray, Judith, Anna, Mark, their spouses, grandchildren and relatives. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the re pose of his soul will be said tomorrow at 8pm at the Carmelite parish church, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara. Lord, grant him eternal rest

