Obituaries

CAUCHI. On January 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET ROSE of Vittoriosa, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 22, at 9am, for the Collegiate church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, and all the doctors and nurses at the Cardiac Medical Ward, Mater Dei Hospital, for their love and dedication. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On January 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA (Lina), formerly of Gżira, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph, her son Emy and his wife Monica, her daughter Miriam and her husband Vincent Degiovanni, her granddaughter Dr Maria Elena Farrugia and her husband Alan Cadden and her great-granddaughter Michela, living in Glasgow, Scotland, her grandson Dr Jonathan Degiovanni, LL.D. and his wife Diahann, her sister Lilian Portelli and her nephews, nieces and their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, January 22, at 2pm, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IMBROLL. On January 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMENA of Paola, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Catherine and her husband Henry, Anna and her husband Paul, Louise and her husband Michael, her grand children Manuel, Andrei, Marilena, Fabio, Klara, Marco, Philippa, Sarah, Joanne, Matthew, Christina and Thomas, her brother Salvinu, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 22, at 1.30pm for St Anthony church, Għajn Dwieli, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. On January 19, JOSEPH of Floriana and residing in Birkirkara, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, at 7.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.

URPANI. On January 19, JOSIE, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Jojo née Cuschieri, his children Giselle and Mario Vasta, Brigitte and Mario Cini, and Michelle, his loving grandchildren Carlotta, Jordan, Seb, Anthea and Salvo, and Thomas. He is also mourned by his brothers and sisters, Ronald and Josephine, Tessa and Victor Cachia, Winston and Joanna, Doreen Mangion, Anna and Alex Psaila, Martin, Christine and John Tabone, Carole and Tony Zammit Cutajar and Nathalie, widow of his brother Colin, and by his in-laws Marlene, Helen and Louis Formosa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 19, FRANKIE of Sliema, residing in St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Albert and his partner Eugenie, Jacqueline and her husband Alex, his grandchildren Francesca, Kurt, Kyle, Amy and her husband Kyle, his great-grandchild Sophie, his siblings and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, at 7.45am, for St Francis of Assisi parish church, Qawra, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On Friday, January 24, a Mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO, age 47. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. His parents Oriel and James, his fiancé Svetlana, his sisters Louise and Diane and all his nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, on Friday, January 24 at 6.30pm. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Please pray for our mother JANE, née Griscti Soler. So fondly remembered by the families of her children Edith, Astrid, Dennis and Ingrid.

BALDACCHINO – MARY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her children Albert, Lorraine, Doreen and her husband Victor, and grandchildren Rhys, Dylan, Rebecca and Owen. Lord, grant her eternal life.

BALDACCHINO – MARY. Loving and treasured memories of a dear mother fondly remembered on the 12th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always remembered with love and affection. Your son, always, Albert.

BEACOM – MAJOR PATRICK BEACOM. In ever loving memory of our Paddy. Dearly missed by his wife Antoinette née Vassallo Gatt, his sons Patrick and wife Tanya, Jonathan and wife Glorya, and Andrew, his grandchildren Chloe, Rebecca, Julia, Julian and George, his sister Victoria Dedomenico and her sons Simon and Jonathan, in-laws, nephews and nieces, their spouses, extended family and friends. To commemorate the sixth anniversary of his passing, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, January 26, at Our Lady Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 11.30am. You’re always with us in our thoughts and prayers.

BONNICI SOLER. In loving memory of dear MICHAEL, today being the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and missed by his family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at the chapel of the Ursuline Creche in Sliema, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear father FRANCIS, today the anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Lina, Joseph and Bernadette.

GRECH. In loving memory of JENNIFER. Forever In our hearts. Ġorġ, Julian and Sarah.

GULIA – FRANK. Remembering our dear father on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of Antoinette, John, Simone and their families.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 20th anni-versary of his death. Remembered with pride and love by his daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, his grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre and his great-grand-children Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

Philately club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 5pm.

All stamp collectors are welcome.

For more information, call on 7931 5509.

