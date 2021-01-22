Obituaries

BRINCAT. On January 18, GEORGE, (Brincson) of Qormi, residing in St Venera, widower of Vivie, aged 82, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Mario and his wife Michelle, Lucienne and her husband Jesmond, his only grandson Isaac, his brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 23, at 8am, for St George’s parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On January 18, CARMELA, widow of Anthony, a beloved and devoted mum, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Ever present in the lives of her family: Ġuża and her husband Gejtu and Raymond and his wife Rita both of Melbourne Australia, Giovanna, Toni, widower of Giacinta, and Monsignor Eddie Zammit, her nephews and nieces Antoinette, Sylvia, Jason, Marlene, Jacqueline, Katherine, Robert, Tracey, Anthony, their families, her grand nephews and grand nieces Sarah and Elise, Blake and Amber, Veronica and Susannah, Matthew Benita and Jacob, Makayla and Lucas, Charlotte Chanelle and Eliana, Ava and Joshua, relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere presided by Cardinal Mario Grech will be held at St John the Baptist Rotunda, Xewkija, today, Friday, January 22, at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Xewkija parish cemetery. Donations to the Gozo Sacred Heart Seminary will be highly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the support of the Good Shepherd Community taċ-Ċawla, Victoria, where she found love and caring moments in these last 12 years.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die of the death of TONY BORG of Ta’ Xbiex, Masses said today, Friday, January 22, at 8.30am and tomorrow, Saturday, at 6pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for his soul. Masses said at Balluta church today, Friday, January 22, at 7.45am, tomorrow, Saturday, January 23, at 9.30am, and on Sunday, January 24, at 9am, will be offered for his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BALDACCHINO – MARY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her children Albert, Lorraine, Doreen and her husband Victor, and grandchildren Rhys, Dylan, Rebecca and Owen. Lord, grant her eternal life.

BALDACCHINO – MARY. Loving and treasured memories of a dear mother fondly remembered on the 13th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always remembered with love and affection. Your son, always, Albert.

BONNICI SOLER – MICHAEL. Lovingly remembered by his family and friends on the second anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear father FRANCIS, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Lina, Bernadette and Joe.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 21st anniversary of his death. Remembered with pride and love by his daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, his grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and his great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

