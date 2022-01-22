Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On January 21, at her residence in Sliema, HELEN, known as Lilian, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Raphael and his wife Marisa, her daughter Anna Zammit Tabona, widow of John, her son Philip and his wife Marty, her son John and his wife Victoria, her grandchildren Philip and his wife Fleur, Elena and her husband Edward, Raffaella, Andrea and his partner Becky, Alessandra, Maria and her husband Orin, Christina and her husband Paul, Jean Paul, and her great-grandchildren Lucia, Gigi, Gianni, John, Luke, Alex, Silas and Jamie, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved carer Lisa Mandigma. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, January 24, at 1pm, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. On January 19, in Ashford, Kent, KEVIN, widower of Agnes, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loving daughters Victoria and her husband Andrew, Lea and Fiona. His treasured grandchildren Alice and Joe, his dearest mother Monica, his brother Trevor and his wife Angela, his sisters Marica, wife of Gerrard Vassallo, and Elizabeth. His niece and nephews Sarah, Thomas and Jeremy. His in-laws May, Cathy, Margaret and John and their respective spouses and families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be announced at a later date. A donation to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 22, Dr. BIAGIO, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Julia, his children Antoine and his wife Anna, Norbert and his wife Isabel, Audrey and her husband Paul, Fr. Bertrand OFM Cap., his grandchildren Maria, Sarah and Therese Marie, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, January 22, at St. Nicholas of Tolentino church, Tarxien, at 2.30pm followed by interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Qrendi.

In Memoriam

BALDACCHINO – MARY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her children Albert, Lorraine, Doreen and her husband Victor, and grandchildren Rhys, Dylan, Rebecca and Owen. Lord, grant her eternal life.

BALDACCHINO – MARY. Loving and treasured memories of a dear mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always in my thoughts mum. Your son, always, Albert.

BONNICI SOLER. In loving memory of dear MICHAEL, today the third anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his family and friends.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear father FRANCIS, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Lina, Bernadette and Joe.

GRECH. In loving memory of JENNIFER. Forever in our hearts. Julian and Sarah.

RAGONESI. In loving memory of our dearest RENÉ, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Sorely missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Tania, Anita, André, Roberto and Joanna, Carlo and Sharon. May he rest in eternal peace.

RUTTER GIAPPONE. In loving memory of ROSE on the seventh anniversary of her death. So greatly missed and fondly remembered by her son Anthony and his wife Anne, her son-in-law Mario and by all her grandchildren, their spouses and children.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Remembered with pride and love by his daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, his grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre and his great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

ZAMMIT CALLEJA. In loving memory of our dearest beloved mother MARY on the first anniversary of her meeting the Lord. May she rest in peace. Her daughters Helen and her husband Jesmond, Carmen and her husband Mark and her cherished grandchildren Rachel, Coralie and Jamie.

Top quality art materials

Sistina Art Shop, Amery Street, Sliema. www.sistinaart.com. Home deliveries.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.