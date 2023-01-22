OBITUARIES

GALEA. It is with great sadness that we announce that on January 18, our dearest, wonderful mother, WENDY, aged 96, died peacefully and has gone to meet the risen Lord, her husband Michael and grandson Francis, comforted by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. She was greatly loved and cherished and leaves to mourn her children Martin and his wife Margaret, Joanna and Guy and his wife Katya, her other grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and all her family in England, Malta and elsewhere, her carer Mary and her many friends.

The funeral Mass will take place at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, on Wednesday, January 25, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAUS. On January 19, at Casa Paola, JOHN, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Michael and Godwin, his daughter-in-law Miriam, his grandchildren Anabel and Eden, his sister Ġuża and her husband Manuel, his sisters-in-law Mary and Helen, and other relatives and friends.

The funeral left Casa Paola yesterday for St Cajetan of Thiene parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere was said followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On January 20, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, Josephine, née Saliba, aged 80, of Tarxien, widow of Mario, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Claire, her son Marco and his wife Martina, her precious grandsons Jake and his fiancée Ruth, Neil and Harry. Her brothers and sisters Lilian and her husband Joe Galea Cavallazzi, Alphonse and his wife Marianne, Joe and his wife Daisy, Tessie, Carmen and her husband Joe Gauci and Luigi Jourdan, widower of her sister Maria, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home tomorrow, Monday, January 23, at 1.45pm for the church of St Nicholas of Tolentino (Agostinjani) where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Tal-Erwieħ cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and the Saint Jeanne Antide Foundation would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at St Catherine’s Home for their dedication and care.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENTINO. On January 20, EDITH, widow of Vincent, just short of her 96th birthday, bright and beautiful till the end. She was much loved, and will be missed, by her children Anton and Theresa, George and Pauline, Martin and Angela, Anna and Doke, and Peter; by her grandchildren Tamsin and Olly, Peter and Andria, Daniela and Antonio, Sandro, Gianluca and Rosalin, Matthew, Stephan and Sara, and Mark; and by her great-grandchildren Jack, Emily, Tabitha, Pedro and baby Fred.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St Julian’s parish church tomorrow, Monday, January 23, at 9am, followed by interment at the Naxxar cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BALDACCHINO – MARY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her children Albert, Lorraine, Doreen and her husband Victor and grandchildren, Rhys, Dylan, Rebecca and Owen. Lord, grant her eternal life.

BALDACCHINO – MARY. Loving and treasured memories of a dear mother on the 15th anniversary of your passing away to a better life. Always in my thoughts mum, your son – always – Albert.

BALZAN – LUIGI ANTHONY. Fondest memories of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on his first anniversary. Fondly remembered with love and affection by his wife, Clara, his daughter, Jacqui and Ian, and his son, Claude. His grandchildren, Francesca and Matthew, Jean Marc and Zac, and great grandson, Thomas. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm. Please remember him in your prayers.

BARTOLI. In loving memory of GISA on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Veronica, her son Edmund and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI SOLER – MICHAEL. Treasured memories of our beloved cousin on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CROCKFORD – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in peace. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville.

GALEA. In loving and unfading memories of our parents, our father PAUL on his 50th anniversary, and our mother IMELDA, née Bonello, on her fifth anniversary on their passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Catherine, Joseph, Marthese, Mark and family.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear father FRANCIS, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Lina, Joseph and Bernadette.

MASSA – JOSEPH (Former Police No. 8). On the 15th anniversary of his demise, on January 26. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. His son Desmond Massa, family and friends.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 23rd anniversary of his death. Remembered with pride and love by his daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, his grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and his great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

In Memoriam MICALLEF GRIMAUD In loving memory of AURELIO on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sorely missed by his wife Carmen, his sons Jean and Paul and their respective wives Ylenia and Lisa, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

OLGA MIFSUD January 22, 2021 In memory of a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, today the second anniversary of her demise Always remembered a nd deeply missed by her husband Joe, her children Stephanie, David, Sandra and Dennis, her in-laws and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

Treasured memories of our beloved SABRINA MUSCAT AZZOPARDI on the second anniversary since her passing ‘Your death has devastated us - we are forever scarred. You will always be cherished and missed. All our love for eternity, your doting mother Phyllis, your loving siblings, Sonya, Ivan, Glorianne and families’ A Mass for the repose of her soul and that of her father, Albert Gatt, who departed this earth on January 14, 2020, will be celebrated next Wednesday, January 25 at Qawra parish church at 5pm. All relatives and friends are invited to attend May she rest in peace in the arms of the Lord

Celebrating the life of Prof. JOE MUSCAT BARON 1934 - 2022 A Memorial Mass will be held at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, tomorrow at 6.30pm (parking available at St Patrick’s car park). All who knew him are welcome to attend. “ … Dubai mourns Dr Joseph (Muscat) Baron, an inspiring physician whose medical services … touched the lives of so many people. He (will) always be remembered for his knowledge, compassion and dedication. He was indeed one of the many caring hearts of Dubai.” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai

In tender loving memory of Perit TONY MUSCAT who passed on to eternal life four years ago. So very loved and greatly missed by his wife Elspeth, his sons Duncan and Keith and Nicole, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 12.15pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Treasured memories of Tony, a beautiful soul, Memories that pick us up and keep us moving forward. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam ENOCH TONNA Former Commissioner of the Malta Police Force on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his daughter Nathalie and her husband Joseph Zammit, his son Enoch and his treasured grandchildren Alastair and Carolyn. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam Cherished and loving memories of MARIA TONNA, née SAMMUT widow of Enoch 3.3.1935-15.1.2022 on the first anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her daughter Nathalie and her husband Joseph Zammit, her son Enoch, her beloved grandchildren Alastair and his fiancée Anna, Carolyn and her husband Andre Spiteri and her treasured great-grandchildren Nathan and Michael Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam VINCENZA TONNA today the 12th anniversary of her demise, January 22, 2011 Deeply missed by her husband Francesco, her sons Lewis and Neville and their families, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today at the Carmelite church in Mdina, Ta’ Ġieżu OFM, St Mark OSA (Augustinians) in Rabat, Malta and St Patrick RC church, Stafford UK. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam Dr EDWARD ZAMMIT, MD Treasured and loving memories of a precious and most beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 23, 2001. Dearly loved and so sorely missed by his wife Charlotte, children Maria, Jo-Anna, John Edward and Mark, and their families. Jesus, Mary, Joseph

